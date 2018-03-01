Universal Teams With Danny Boyle and Richard Curtis on Untitled Comedy

Universal Pictures is developing an untitled comedy directed by Oscar-winner Danny Boyle and written by “Love, Actually” scribe Richard Curtis for Working Title Films to produce.

Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce alongside Matt Wilkinson and Bernie Bellew. Curtis and Boyle will also produce. Nick Angel and Lee Brazier are executive producers.

Exec VP of production Erik Baiers will oversee the project for Universal.

Variety recently revealed that Boyle was high on MGM’s list to direct the next James Bond pic, starring Daniel Craig. Deadline Hollywood confirmed that report and added that Boyle and his screenwriting partner, John Hodge, were writing a standalone Bond story, and that MGM would decide after the script was turned in if they would go in that direction.

As of right now, it’s unknown if that will have any effect on the Working Title project, since no production or release date have been set.

Boyle most recently directed “Steve Jobs” for Universal and also has his FX series “Trust” bowing this spring. Curtis most recently wrote and directed “About Time” for Universal.

Boyle is represented by WME and Independent Talent Group in the U.K. Curtis is represented by United Agents and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown.

