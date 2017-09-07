Universal Studios Orlando shutting down 'Terminator 2: 3-D' attraction

Say “hasta la vista, baby” to Universal Studios Orlando’s Terminator 2: 3-D.

The theme park’s indoor theater attraction based on the second installment in James Cameron’s Terminator franchise is set to close on Oct. 8, more than 20 years after the ride’s debut. In 2012, Universal Studios Hollywood shut down its version, eventually replacing it with Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem.

The announcement was made on Thursday, with the promise of an “all-new live action experience based on a high-energy Universal franchise” being launched in 2019.

Universal has been making several notable closures and additions to its parks in recent years, including a new Harry Potter ride coming to Orlando.

The news of Terminator 2: 3-D being replaced comes on the heels of Cameron saying it’s “very likely” he will be a part of relaunching the franchise following the disappointing box-office and critical returns of 2015’s Terminator: Genisys.