Universal Music Group Plans to Save $270M Per Year With ‘Organizational Redesign,’ Layoffs

As part of its fourth-quarter earnings call, Universal Music Group (UMG) said that a “strategic organizational redesign” it announced Wednesday (Feb. 28) would result in 250 million euros ($271 million) in annual savings by 2026, with a first phase of 75 million euros ($81.3 million) in 2024 and 125 million euros ($135.5 million) in 2025. The redesign is expected to include the long-awaited layoffs that have been signaled by the company for months, though the specifics of how many employees would be affected and what percentage of the overall workforce it would amount to was not disclosed.

The “plan is designed to achieve efficiencies in targeted cost areas while strengthening labels’ capabilities to deepen artist and fan connections,” according to a press release. The first phase will involve a general headcount reduction, while the second phase, which is scheduled to begin next year, will be “a combination of further ex-U.S. headcount reduction and other operational efficiencies,” according to the company’s investor presentation.

A representative for UMG declined to comment on the specifics of the reductions.

“To put it simply, we’re creating the blueprint to the music company and the labels of the future,” chairman/CEO Lucian Grainge said on the earnings call, adding that labels will have “even greater flexibility and speed” in supporting artists, as well as “access to our highest performing internal teams and resources to bring artists to even higher levels of success.” The redesign “carefully preserves what we’re best at: creative A&R, marketing independence, unique label brand identities” and an entrepreneurial and competitive spirit, Grainge continued. The efficiencies, he said, will “generate more impactful support for promotion, distribution, audience monetization, D2C, e-commerce and other areas.”

In its fiscal year 2023, UMG earned a net profit of 1.26 billion euros ($1.37 billion) on revenues of 11.11 billion euros ($12 billion), the company said.

Layoffs at UMG have been telegraphed for months, ever since Grainge said in a third-quarter earnings call last October that UMG would need to “cut to grow.” Rumors further began to circulate in early January, when Grainge noted in his New Year’s memo to staff that despite UMG being the “most successful company in the history of the music industry,” the company would “further evolve our organizational structure to create efficiencies in other areas of the business, so we can remain nimble and responsive to opportunities as they arise, while also taking advantage of the benefits of our scale.”

The impending layoffs were more explicitly acknowledged on Jan. 12, after Bloomberg reported that UMG would be cutting hundreds of jobs sometime in the quarter. In response, a UMG spokesperson released a statement that echoed Grainge’s note, including that the company would “maintain our industry-leading investments in A&R and artist development,” while also promising to continue “investing in future growth — building our e-commerce and D2C operations, expanding geographically, and leveraging new technologies.”

Things then came into clearer focus on Feb. 1, when Grainge announced in an internal memo that Universal would be restructuring its label operations, adopting a loose East Coast-West Coast operation wherein Republic Records co-founder/CEO Monte Lipman would begin to oversee Republic, Def Jam, Island and Mercury, and Interscope Geffen A&M chairman/CEO John Janick would take responsibility for Interscope, Geffen, Capitol, Motown, Priority, Verve and Blue Note. Days later, Capitol Music Group chair/CEO Michelle Jubelirer announced she was stepping down from her post and was replaced by Geffen president Tom March as chairman/CEO of Capitol and Universal Music Publishing Group veteran Lillia Parsa joining as co-president alongside Arjun Pulijal.

Still, the threat of layoffs continued to loom, with many staffers unsure of their positions and unclear as to when the cuts would arrive. The first phase of the redesign announced today will be “execute[d] on immediately,” according to a press release, though the scale in terms of people remains unclear.

UMG is not alone in instituting layoffs in recent months. On Feb. 7, Warner Music Group (WMG) announced simultaneously that it had just recorded its best quarter in its history and would also be laying off 10% of its staff, or some 600 people, and offloading its owned and operated media properties in an effort to save around $200 million that it said it would reinvest in the company. That itself came less than a year after then-new WMG CEO Robert Kyncl announced a 4% staff reduction, affecting some 270 people, “in order to set us up for long-term success.” Cuts at other large record companies are also expected, sources say.

The broader music and media industry is also in the midst of a brutal run of layoffs: Atlantic Music Group, SiriusXM, Amazon Music, TikTok Music, CAA, Discord, Meta, Downtown, YouTube, TIDAL and Spotify have all undergone layoffs in just the last year alone, to name just a few, some of them more than once.

