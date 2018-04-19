Universal Dates Damon Lindelof-Jason Blum’s ‘The Hunt’ for September 2019

Universal Pictures set a Sept. 27, 2019, release date for its action-thriller “The Hunt,” produced by Jason Blum for his Blumhouse Productions alongside Damon Lindelof for his White Rabbit shingle.

The studio won an auction last month for “The Hunt,” a spec script written by “Lost” and “The Leftovers” co-creator Lindelof and Nick Cuse. Craig Zobel (“Z for Zachariah”) has been set to direct. Lindelof, Cuse, and Zobel all previously collaborated on HBO’s “The Leftovers.”

Lindelof’s feature writing credits include Brad Pitt’s “World War Z” and “Prometheus.” Nick Cuse is the son of Carlton Cuse, who teamed with Lindelof on “Lost.” Nick Cuse began as a writer’s assistant on “The Leftovers” and later became a story editor and writer. Zobel directed several episodes of the show.

Universal is keeping the plot details under wraps. Blumhouse and Universal saw an impressive 2017 with “Split,” “Get Out,” and “Happy Death Day.” Their latest collaboration, “Truth Or Dare,” debuted April 13 and grossed $21 million in its first five days.

“The Hunt” is the second title to land on the date. Universal had announced previously that it was opening Pearl Studios’ animated comedy-adventure film “Everest” on the same date. That film is directed by Tim Johnson and co-directed by Todd Wilderman from a script by William Davies and produced by Suzanne Buirgy.

Related stories

Jason Blum, John Ridley Partner on Film Adaptation of 'The American Way' Comics

'Truth or Dare': Stars Praise New SAG-AFTRA Rule, Jason Blum Talks Making More Films With Messages After 'Get Out'

Damon Lindelof, Jason Blum Developing Thriller 'The Hunt' at Universal

Subscribe to Variety Newsletters and Email Alerts!