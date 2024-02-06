United Performing Arts Fund CEO Patrick Rath is stepping down

Patrick Rath is stepping down as president and CEO of the United Performing Arts Fund.

Patrick Rath is stepping down as president and CEO of the United Performing Arts Fund, UPAF announced in a statement Tuesday.

Rath will continue UPAF work through March 7, before he moves on to become chief development officer and system vice president for Hospital Sisters Health System, based in Springfield, Illinois.

Over the next month, former UPAF president and CEO Deanna Tillisch will work with Rath as an advisory leader "to ensure a strong start to the 2024 UPAF community campaign, which will kick off on March 13," UPAF said.

UPAF raises operating funds for 14 performing arts organizations such as the Milwaukee Symphony, Milwaukee Repertory Theater and First Stage. It also provides one-time grants to other arts organizations.

Rath assumed the UPAF position in October 2020, during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, when performing arts groups had to stop live performances and suffered an alarming loss of revenue.

During the 2023 campaign, its most recent, UPAF took in $10,596,622 for local performing arts organizations from nearly 13,000 donors.

In UPAF's announcement, board chairman Scott Beightol credited Rath with reestablishing a strong volunteer group, increasing community representation on the board and bringing in more than 30 new UPAF affiliates (grantees).

"I was glad to step in and lead during the height of the pandemic and chart a future course. What I value most is the steadfast support of UPAF donors and volunteers through it all," Rath said in the announcement.

Tillisch previously served as UPAF president and CEO from 2011 until September 2020. Her legacy includes Kasey's Fund, which supports arts accessibility. The fund is named after Tillisch's daughter Kasey, who was born with a chromosomal deletion that makes her unable to walk, talk, read or write, but who is an enthusiastic music lover.

UPAF is starting a national search for a new permanent leader. "The board is optimistic that it will have a new president and CEO in place in a few months," UPAF said in its announcement.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: UPAF CEO Patrick Rath is stepping down in March