The Undertaker: Current WWE Is As Close As You’re Going To Get To Attitude Era

The Undertaker weighs in on the comparisons between WWE’s current boom period and the Attitude Era.

Business is booming in WWE, and many fans continue to praise the product, which has led to comparisons to the Attitude Era.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, The Undertaker was asked whether he felt that the WWE’s current energy and momentum could be compared to the Attitude Era. (H/t Angel Aramboles WrestlingNewsCo for the transcription)

“I will go and in my head I’ll try to pick things apart. There’s a lot of things that I don’t like. Obviously, there’s still a huge aspect of storytelling that’s missing,” The Undertaker said. “It’s getting better but overall, the atmosphere and business you cannot deny what’s going on right now. Everything is sold out. It was for the Rumble or maybe at Mania, I was walking down the hallway and they had this sheet on the wall of the cities that there are no comps for.

“I’m not just talking about 2 or 3 cities, there’s a list of 30 cities that you cannot get comps for because they’re sold out and I hadn’t seen that since the Attitude Era. Obviously, prices are different and all that but the energy level in the crowd. The product, the guys, it’s strong man. I will never say anything is better than the Attitude Era. I’m gonna hold onto that but what’s going on right now is as close as you’re ever gonna get and they’re making more money.”

