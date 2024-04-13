Undercover Female Agent Recalls Infiltrating Infamous Biker Gang: ‘We're All Just Property of the Hells Angels’

Watch an exclusive clip of an undercover agent recounting her time in the Hells Angels in A&E's 'Secrets of The Hells Angels,' premiering Sunday, April 14

A&E/YouTube; Ian Martin/Getty Jenna Maguire and Jay Dobyns went undercover for the Hells Angels.

The story of one of the most notorious biker gangs is about to be told from the perspective of former chapter presidents, law enforcement officers, victims and — undercover agents.

Jay Dobyns — and his so-called “old lady” — Jenna Maguire, were undercover agents who infiltrated the Mesa, Ariz., chapter of the Hells Angels. Their time as part of the biker gang will be told in A&E's upcoming limited series Secrets of The Hells Angels.

“The old lady training process is quite thorough,” Maguire says in her first-ever interview about the experience on the series. “Walk: step behind your old man. You don't touch the patch. No speaking when he is speaking, provide his food and drink. You will be carrying the drugs, his gun.”

Secrets of The Hells Angels, which dives into the mysterious underworld of the biker club, premieres on A&E Sunday, April 14 at 10pm ET/PT. (Watch an exclusive clip below.)

Featuring rare archival footage and intimate interviews over eight one-hour episodes, A&E exposes the club’s closest-kept secrets, including an assassination plot to kill Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, and, ultimately, the true cost of being an Angel.

“Whether you're a respected old lady, or whether you're at the bottom, or anything in between, we're all just property of the Hells Angels,” Maguire says in the exclusive clip.

Neville Elder/Corbis/Getty Sonny Barger, who headed the Hells Angels, with other members of the biker group.

During their undercover mission, Dobyns attempted to become a fully patched Hells Angel, pushing him toward destruction. Maguire says she knew the added risk of being a woman involved in the biker gang.

After all, during her investigation, she heard stories about a mother named Cynthia Garcia, who had gone drinking with the Hells Angels at the Mesa clubhouse in October 2001.

A&E/YouTube Jenna Maguire

“Cynthia had back-talked one of the members while sitting at the bar,” Maguire says in the series. “She was punched in the face and knocked to the ground. And they proceeded to beat her so badly that they decided they needed to kill her. They took her out to the desert and slit her throat.”

Paul Eischeid and Kevin Augustiniak were ultimately arrested in connection to her killing.

Arizona Department of Corrections Hells Angels members Kevin Augustiniak, left, and Paul Eischeid

Eischeid was extradited to the U.S. in 2018, according to AZ Central, and, per his online inmate information, in August 2021 – nearly 20 years after the mother’s murder – he was sentenced to 19 years behind bars for second-degree murder. He is slated for release in January 2030.

In 2015, Augustiniak was sentenced to 20 years, 5 months and 25 days behind bars for second-degree murder, per his online inmate records, and is slated for release in 2026.

“Just thinking about what must have been going through her mind,” Maguire says of the woman’s slaying in the series. “Her children, and how terrified she must have been was a very scary reality for me at the time.”

Secrets of The Hells Angels, an eight-part limited series premieres Sunday, April 14, 10 p.m. ET/ PT on A&E.



