UND Theatre to present 'Marcus is Walking'

Apr. 17—GRAND FORKS — The UND Department of Theatre Arts is presenting the play "Marcus is Walking" on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 18-20, at the Burtness Theatre on campus.

The comedic and poignant play is a look back on the first 100 years of the automobile, said Brad Reissig, associate chairperson of the department. "(It) examines the emotional landscape we roam as we travel in our cars."

Described as a "drama/comedy," the play is presented in 11 vignettes, Reissig said.

"Marcus is Walking," by Joan Ackerman, explores themes of control, navigation, love and escape.

Directed by Chelsea Chimilar, the play is stage managed by Adelaide Jolivette and choreographed by Alyssa Gierke. Costume design is by Tacy Crawford, scenic and lighting design is by Reissig, with sound and technical direction by Patrick Reading.

The cast includes Rachel Steen, Isaac Anderson, Jace Toutenhoofd, Tacy Crawford, Anissa Oveson, Lexie Mull, Dylan Scott, Dominic Dibenedetto, Sean McNulty and Kira Hartmann.

The final production of the Department of Theatre Arts 2023-24 season "is a great way to cap off the season," Reissig said.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students, seniors and adult military with an ID. Student military are admitted free, with ID. Tickets will be sold online or at the door. To purchase in advance, visit

https://burtness.und.edu

or call the Burtness Theatre Box Office at (701) 777-2587. Box office hours are 3-6 p.m. weekdays.

For more information, call Reissig at (701) 777-2854.