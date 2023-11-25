UND music groups to present free concerts Tuesday and Thursday on campus

Nov. 24—GRAND FORKS — UND music groups will present free concerts on Tuesday and Thursday, Nov. 28 and 30, on campus.

The UND Wind Ensemble will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, at the Chester Fritz Auditorium. The concert will feature two major symphonies for bands: H. Owen Reed's classic "LaFiesta Mexicana," written in 1949, and "Give Us This Day," by contemporary composer David Maslanka.

A graduate student in music, Emily Chasowy, will lead the ensemble in Jack Stamp's "Gavorkna Fanfare" to open the concert. Also on the program is "Radiant Joy," composed by Steven Bryant.

On Thursday, Nov. 30, the UND University Band and special guests, the Greater Grand Forks City Band, will present a concert, "Sounds of the Season! A Holiday Concert," beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the UND Memorial Union Ballroom.

The concert will feature ensembles performing unique settings of holiday favorites, said James Popejoy, professor of music and director of bands at UND.

The performance by the Greater Grand Forks City Band, under the direction of Janelle Huber, will include "Blue Christmas," "Little Drummer Boy," "O Holy Night," and Gustav Holst's "In the Bleak Midwinter."

Popejoy will conduct the University Band's performance of "Jingle Bells March," "Fantasy on a Bell Carol" and Alfred Reed's classic setting of "Greensleeves," along with other songs.

Chasowy will lead the band in "Fantasy on Deck the Hall," Popejoy said.

The two ensembles will combine to close the program with performances of "Christmas 'Pop' Singalong," and Leroy Anderson's timeless "Sleigh Ride," he said.

Both concerts will also be livestreamed on the UND music department's website,

www.und.edu/music

.

For more information about these concerts, call the UND Bands office at (701) 777-2815.