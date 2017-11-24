Uma Thurman slams Harvey Weinstein – 'I'm glad it's going slowly'

Uma Thurman has broken her silence on the Hollywood sex scandal, slamming producer Harvey Weinstein and his ‘wicked conspirators’.

The actress said earlier this month that she was still ‘too angry’ to comment on the growing number of allegations of sexual assault hitting the entertainment industry.

However, many expected her to have a view on Weinstein, with whom she’s worked on many movies, from Pulp Fiction to Kill Bill.

Taking to Instagram, she wished her followers a happy Thanksgiving before laying into Weinstein, and adding that she has been a victim of sexual harassment, using the #metoo hashtag.

“H A P P Y T H A N K S G I V I N G. I am grateful today, to be alive, for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others,” she wrote.

“I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn’t tell by the look on my face.

“I feel it’s important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so… Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators – I’m glad it’s going slowly – you don’t deserve a bullet) – stay tuned.”





Asked about what she thought about the women coming forward on the red carpet at the opening of her new Broadway play she said: “I think it’s commendable.

“I have learned, I am not a child and I have learned that… when I’ve spoken in anger, I usually regret the way I express myself.

“So I’ve been waiting to feel less angry. And when I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say.”

Dear #UmaThurman may peace be with you and your soul. We need your strong voice, it truly is commanding https://t.co/Wdom7pBEM4 — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) November 4, 2017





Many praised Thurman for her words, including Asia Argento, who is among those who allege that they were sexually assaulted by Weinstein.

Others include Rose McGowan, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Cara Delevingne.

Weinstein denies that he ever engaged in ‘nonconsensual sexual conduct’.

