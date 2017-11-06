Uma Thurman says she's 'too angry' to respond to sexual harassment scandal

Uma Thurman has said that the sexual harassment scandals that have consumed Hollywood in recent weeks have left her ‘too angry’ to respond.

Thurman was collared on the red carpet as previews began for her new Broadway play ‘The Parisian Woman’, penned by ‘House of Cards‘ writer Beau Willimon.

“I think it’s commendable,” she said when asked about the women and men coming forward.

“I have learned, I am not a child and I have learned that… when I’ve spoken in anger, I usually regret the way I express myself.

“So I’ve been waiting to feel less angry. And when I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say.”

Thurman has worked several times with Harvey Weinstein, who is facing nearly 100 accusations of sexual impropriety, from harassment to sexual assault and rape, though he has denied the allegations.

Quentin Tarantino’s movies ‘Pulp Fiction’ and ‘Kill Bill Vol. 1 and 2’ were made by Weinstein’s Miramax, and all starred Thurman.

Asia Argento, who is one of Weinstein’s accusers, commended Thurman on her words.

Dear #UmaThurman may peace be with you and your soul. We need your strong voice, it truly is commanding https://t.co/Wdom7pBEM4 — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) November 4, 2017





Daryl Hannah, who also starred in the ‘Kill Bill’ movies with Thurman, revealed last month that she was harassed twice by Weinstein, on one occasion using furniture to barricade a hotel room door to stop him coming in.

She added that he then retaliated against her ‘professionally’. It’s said that after complaints to both the producers of the movie and Quentin Tarantino, she was kicked off the ‘Kill Bill’ promotional tour.

“I am a private person, with a rule of speaking to the press only for professional reasons,” she told The New Yorker.

“I feel a moral obligation to support the women who have suffered much more egregious transgressions.

“It’s one of those things your body has to adjust to. You get dragged into the gutter of nastiness and pettiness and shame and all of these things, and it sometimes seems healthier and wiser to just move on with your life and not allow yourself to be re-victimized.”

