Uma Thurman Is Reportedly Dating Bloomberg Media CEO Justin B. Smith: 'I'm a News Lover'

FilmMagic;Getty

Uma Thurman apparently has a new man in her life, and they're already co-hosting some elite gatherings together.

The Golden Globe winner, 51, is reportedly dating Bloomberg Media Group CEO Justin B. Smith. The New York Times subtly announced their relationship status in a recent writeup of a party at Smith's Washington, D.C., home in the upscale Kalorama neighborhood.

"Also, the actress Uma Thurman, who is dating Mr. Smith," writer Shawn McCreesh slipped in at the end of a paragraph listing off the guests, which included some media who's who. "Actually, I'm a news lover," Thurman said of the crowd.

RELATED: Uma Thurman Gives Daughter Maya Hawke a Haircut - and Fans Dubbed It the 'Mia Wallace'

She's previously been linked to architect Peter Sabbeth, 51, and Chateau Marmont hotelier André Balazs, 64. Thurman was previously engaged to French financier Arpad Busson, 58, with whom she shares daughter Luna, 8. She was also married to Ethan Hawke, 50, with whom she shares son Levon, 19, and actress daughter Maya Hawke, 22. Before that, Thurman was briefly married to Gary Oldman, 63, from 1990 to 1992.

Thurman previously said that she likes being married. "I crave structure," she said in the September 2008 issue of InStyle. "I've never had good habits or a formula for how to shape a day, a month, a life, I appreciate anything that makes me focus."

RELATED VIDEO: Tony Goldwyn and Uma Thurman Were 'Kinda Going Through It' While Playing Grieving Parents in 'Chambers'

Smith, 51, was named one of the "35 Most Powerful People in New York Media" by The Hollywood Reporter in 2019. A Georgetown University alum, he was previously the president of Atlantic Media, and he founded Breaking Media, the company behind Fashionista and other digital outlets.

A representative for Thurman did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.