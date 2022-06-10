Uma Thurman, Henry Golding Join Charlize Theron in ‘The Old Guard 2’

Uma Thurman and Henry Golding are set to join Charlize Theron in Netflix’s “The Old Guard 2.”

The “Kill Bill” and “Crazy Rich Asians” stars join previously announced returning cast members Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo and Chiwetel Ejiofor, who reprise their roles from the original movie. “The Old Guard” followed a covert team of immortal mercenaries who have to fight to keep their identity a secret when they find themselves exposed and an unexpected new member is discovered.

More from Variety

It’s yet to be revealed how Thurman and Golding play into the new story, but both stars certainly have action experience. Following his breakout performances in “Crazy Rich Asians,” “A Simple Favor” and “Last Christmas,” Golding entered the realm of high-octane movies with “Snake Eyes” and “The Gentlemen.” The actor will next be seen in the new adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Persuasion,” starring opposite Dakota Johnson. He is repped by CAA, Megan Silverman Management and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.

Meanwhile, Thurman is a genre icon after starring as the Bride in the “Kill Bill” franchise. The Oscar-nominee is also known for her performances in such classics as “Pulp Fiction,” and she was most recently seen in “Hollywood Stargirl.” Thurman is represented by ICM Partners, Untitled Entertainment, Jonathan Sanders & Co, Wolf Kasteler Public Relations, and Hansen Jacobson Teller.

Following its July 2020 launch, “The Old Guard” has become one of Netflix’s most popular action films to date, with a reported 186 million hours viewed in its first 28 days of release.

The highly-anticipated sequel will be directed by Victoria Mahoney, from a screenplay by Greg Rucka, who co-created the graphic novel on which the series is based, alongside Leandro Fernández. Mahoney (who recently served as the second unit director on “Star Wars — Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker,” in addition to work on shows including “Queen Sugar,” “The Morning Show” and “Lovecraft Country”) takes over directing duties from Gina Prince-Bythewood, who helmed the first film before stepping into a producer role for the sequel.

Story continues

“The Old Guard 2” marks Skydance’s latest Netflix movie, from a slate that includes the first movie, as well as “6 Underground,” “The Adam Project” and the upcoming “Heart of Stone.” The sequel is produced by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger; Theron, Beth Kono and AJ Dix for Denver and Delilah; Marc Evans on behalf of his eponymous production company; and Prince-Bythewood. Rucka serves as an executive producer.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.