Uma Thurman: Harvey Weinstein does not deserve a bullet

The actress previously said she was too angry to share her thoughts on the allegations.

Uma Thurman has said Harvey Weinstein does not “deserve a bullet” and suggested she has been a victim of sexual harassment.

The actress, who earlier this month said she was too angry to share her thoughts on the slew of allegations that have rocked Hollywood, broke her silence in an emotional Thanksgiving post on Instagram.

She wrote: “H A P P Y T H A N K S G I V I N G. I am grateful today, to be alive, for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others.

“I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn’t tell by the look on my face.

“I feel it’s important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so… Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators – I’m glad it’s going slowly – you don’t deserve a bullet) -stay tuned.”

When she was previously asked how she felt about women speaking out about their experiences of harassment, Thurman replied: “I think it’s commendable.

“I have learned, I am not a child and I have learned that … when I’ve spoken in anger, I usually regret the way I express myself.

“So I’ve been waiting to feel less angry. And when I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say.”

Dear #UmaThurman may peace be with you and your soul. We need your strong voice, it truly is commanding https://t.co/Wdom7pBEM4 — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) November 4, 2017

Dozens of actresses, including Rose McGowan, Asia Argento, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Cara Delevingne have made allegations of harassment and assault against movie mogul Weinstein.

He has denied ever engaging in “non-consensual sexual conduct”.

Thurman has made a string of films that were produced by Weinstein, including Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill.