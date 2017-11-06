Uma Thurman has felt like 'prey' to older men since she was a teenager, 1989 Rolling Stone profile shows

"I've been waiting to feel less angry", Uma Thurman explained this weekend, when she was asked for a comment on the onslaught of sexual assault allegations that have ripped through Hollywood over the past month.

Thurman made her name in films produced by Harvey Weinstein's company Miramax such as Pulp Fiction and the Kill Bill series, but, unlike Gwyneth Paltrow and Meryl Streep, is yet to publicly comment on the allegations against the producer.

Her anger, however, was evident when she spoke to Access Hollywood on the red carpet for the opening night of play The Parisian Woman. "When I'm ready," she concluded, "I'll say what I have to say."

Uma Thurman's response when asked about the flood of sexual misconduct allegations....wow. pic.twitter.com/Sw5Br1GwFg — Yashar Ali �� (@yashar) November 4, 2017

While we wait, a Rolling Stone cover interview with a 19-year-old Thurman from 1989 has been re-circulated for the chilling light it sheds on how much unwanted attention she received from older men in the industry while still in her teens, including being bombarded in public by directors for her contact details and harassed by journalists after she contacted them about inaccuracies in their copy.

Here are some selected excerpts:

"I was here last week at the same table," she says, after returning from her brief chat. "Sly Stallone was at the next table. He was with a woman, and as soon as she left to go to the ladies' room, he asked me for my phone number. I said I didn't have a phone. I kept putting him down. Finally I said, 'Look, I'll go skywriting and write my number in the sky.'"

One of Thurman's breakout roles was as Cécile in Dangerous Liaisons, the revenge film's virgin bride who is seduced by the Vicomte de Valmont (Malkovitch, 26 years her senior). He is quoted in the interview, saying: "She's an extraordinary girl, a particular favorite. She has this Jayne Mansfield body and a horrifyingly great brain. I normally don't spend a lot of time talking about the cosmos with eighteen-year-old girls. And it's not because she's pretty."

Once in the apartment, she makes tea and listens to her many phone messages. One is from John Malkovich, saying, "I just wanted to hear your voice."

The piece explains how Thurman is "besieged by persistent admirers" and was frequently questioned about her relationship status – to which she replied "I'm not dating anybody right now. I like my jade plant, Henry".

When she tried to set the record straight regarding an (erroneous) story that she had taken Robert Downey Jr to Mexico for an affair, the journalist "listened. He then asked her for a date."

The interview ends on a bucolic image: Thurman feeding a squirrel who "tears into a nut with ferocious vigor. 'People are like that too,' Uma says. 'Unfortunately, I'm the prey.'"

Is it really that surprising that she's angry?

Thurman has since worked with many of Hollywood's more notoriously difficult directors, who have cast her in trying roles, to the extent that she says she has become "bulletproof" to them. As she said of Kill Bill in 2003: "I get shot in the head, raped, kicked, beaten and sliced by samurai swords. The movie should have been called Kill Uma."

For Nymphomaniac, Lars Von Trier put her through Hitchcockian paces, making her deliver an "animal scream" repeatedly: "It was really difficult," she told Variety earlier this year. “It took a few tries. He must have 50 animal screams.”