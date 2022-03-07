'Ultrasound' Exclusive Clip
Watch a scene from "Ultrasound," the new indie thriller film based on the comic book Generous Bosom by Conor Stechschulte.
Video Transcript
[TIRES PUNCTURE]
[RADIO PLAYING OPERA MUSIC]
[CAR DOOR OPENS AND CLOSES]
- [SIGHS] Damn it! [SIGHS] Fuck!
[TURNS RADIO OFF]
[SUSPENSEFUL MUSIC PLAYING]
Hey, uh, uh, my car broke down in the road.
- Oh.
- And I was, uh, wondering if I could come in and make a phone call.
- Yeah, get your-- yeah, come on in.
[THUNDER]
Cindy, we got a guest!
- Oh, sorry-- sorry for intruding.
- [CHUCKLES] Oh, no, don't worry about it. Uh, look at you all dressed up, eh.
- Oh, yeah, I was at a wedding.
- A wedding?
- Yeah.
- Oh, well, we got to get to dried off. We'll get you a towel. We'll-- we'll--
- Thank you.
- We'll-- we'll-- get you a towel. Oh, Cindy, this is, uh--
- I'm Glen.
- --Glen.
- Hi, Glen.
- Hi.
- Come on, Glen. Come on, what are you doing? Come on, come on.