The Ultimate Ohio Christmas Playlist. Here's an album full of holiday tunes with Ohio ties

When it comes to Christmas, Ohio has a lot of heart.

The state can lay claim to some of the most beloved and reviled − depending on your particular musical tastes − Christmas songs of all times.

From crooners to rockers to composers to one-hit wonders, some pretty good musical presents have roots right here in Ohio.

Here's an album-sized 12-song sampling of songs − one for each day of Christmas − to add to your Ohio holiday song list to impress friends and family at your next holiday gathering.

“It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” -- Andy Williams

Crooner Andy Williams spent his teen years on Cheviot outside of Cincinnati and sang on a local radio station before moving onto bigger fame. His song “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” made its debut on his 1963 TV Christmas special and has been a seasonal hit ever since. Will Ferrell even did an iconic SNL sketch on this classic song and the perennial Andy Williams Christmas TV specials.

"2000 Miles" -- Chrissie Hynde

If "Die Hard" is a Christmas movie then Akron's Chrissie Hynde melancholy "2000 miles" can be a holiday chestnut too. Released in 1984 by the Pretenders, the song is a moody take on missing a loved one at Christmas. Keep a holiday hankie handy for this one.

"Can't Hardly Wait For Christmas" -- The O' Jays

Aside from being in the Hall of Fame in Cleveland, The O' Jays from Canton also created some Christmas music in their musical library over the years. The group's popular "Can't Hardly Wait For Christmas" came out in 1991.

"Baby it's Cold Outside" -- Dean Martin

This is one song that perhaps hasn't aged very well. But "Baby it's Cold Outside" is still certainly a holiday favorite and one of the most popular and iconic versions of this song from the 1940s features an Ohio-born crooner. The pride of Stuebenville, Dean Martin, released his version of the song back in the 1950s.

"Run Rudolph Run" -- Foo Fighters

Born in Warren, Dave Grohl is not necessarily known for Christmas music. But Grohl and the Foo Fighters did have a fun holiday performance on a Christmas episode of Saturday Night Live a few years back. And the band recently released a fun new take of the classic "Run Rudolph Run."

"Christmas Saves the Year" -- Twenty One Pilots

Columbus-born musician Josh Dun can also claim a Christmas song in his musical repertoire. Along with bandmates from Twenty One Pilots, Dun released the catchy "Christmas Saves the Year" back in 2020.

"You Deserve it All" -- Jon Legend

This Ohio-born singer has already racked up quite the Christmas song list of remakes and original songs. Born in Springfield, Jon Legend's "You Deserve it All" Christmas-inspired song has some 44 million views on YouTube in just two years.

"Merry Something to You" -- DEVO

What would you expect from that group of musical rule breakers from Akron when left to pen a Christmas song. DEVO of "Whip It" fame left a present under the tree for fans with the release of "Merry Something to You" back in 2010.

"O Holy Night" -- Tracy Chapman

Clevelander Tracy Chapman has had a bit of resurgence in popularity this year with the country-version reboot of her hit "Fast Car." Back in 1997 she sang a sweet version of the classic "O Holy Night" for the "Very Special Christmas 3" album.

"The Gift" -- Jim Brickman

This Clevelander found his musical niche in New Age music and also Christmas music. Jim Brickman, who has hosted his share of PBS concerts, has released a number of Christmas albums over the years too and among his biggest hits is "The Gift" − a suitable present for all occasions.

"The First Christmas" -- Danny Thomas

Although he was born in that state to the north, Danny Thomas always called Toledo his home.

There were many Christmas episodes of his self-titled TV show back in the day and he even lent his voice to a Christmas album or two. He sang "The First Christmas" in the animated Christmas special "The Cricket on the Hearth" in 1967.

"Christmas Wrapping" -- The Waitresses

This last Ohio-born Christmas gem is truly an earworm that will rattle around your egg noggin long after the holidays. The new wave band The Waitresses from Akron is best remembered for their single "I Know What Boys Like" and (of course) that catchy ditty "Christmas Wrapping."

Craig Webb, who expects to hear a lot of feedback from readers about this Christmas list, can be reached at cwebb@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Here's an album full of Christmas music with Ohio roots