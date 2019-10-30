The 'Ultimate Britney Spears Fan Experience' Is Coming to Los Angeles — All the Details

Britney Spears fans rejoice because an amazing experience is coming your way!

The pop star may be taking a break from her music career as she vacations, focuses on her family and spends time with her boyfriend Sam Asghari — but her fans just can’t get enough of her legacy.

The Zone, a pop-up experience and retail shop dedicated to the icon’s life and music hits, is coming to Los Angeles in January 2020, PEOPLE confirms.

“Nothing, absolutely nothing, compares to The Zone,” says Jeff Delson, lead producer for The Zone and CEO of Black Sky Creative in a statement. “The scale of the venue, the breakthrough technologies, the fashion, the surprises, the special access we were given, and the sheer fun of it all will truly blow people away.”

The pop-up, coined the “ultimate fan experience,” is expected to give the Britney army an immersive experience with one-of-a-kind exhibits and plenty of picture-perfect attractions.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari | MediaPunch/Shutterstock More

RELATED: Britney Spears Steps Out with Boyfriend Sam Asghari 2 Days After Conservatorship Hearing

Guests will have access to 10 rooms based on the singer’s most nostalgic music videos, including “…Baby One More Time,” “Oops…I Did it Again,” and “Britney High.” Fans will also receive wristbands upon entry that connect to an app which is created to enhance the interactive experience.

RELATED: Britney Spears Says ‘Nothing Heals More Than the Ocean’ During ‘Magical’ Trip To Maui

A “Toxic” inspired fictional airline complete with interactive content on the windows and user-controlled activations is just one of the many attractions The Zone promises to deliver.

Fans can also expect to see a live ringmaster, tarot card reader machine and the actual jacket and bike from the “Circus” tour. And, not to mention, a tightrope photo walk that’s 40 feet long.

Britney Spears | Matt Baron/Rex/Shutterstock More

The fun doesn’t stop there. For fans hoping to bring home memorabilia, the retail storefront will debut five different merchandise collections exclusive to the exhibit.

The Zone will be located on the corner of Fairfax and W 3rd St. in Los Angeles, open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. six days per week.