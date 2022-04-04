Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky addresses the Grammys audience

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared on the Grammys Sunday with a video message for the audience. This came just hours after he had delivered a scathing message for Russian parents after the atrocities committed by Russian soldiers became evident in areas they had occupied. Since the initial invasion on February 24, Russia has routinely targeted civilians, including children, which Zelensky began his address with.

“The war. What is more opposite to music?” Zelensky asked. “The silence of ruined cities and killed people. Our children draw swooping rockets, not shooting stars. Over 400 children have been injured and 153 children died.”

Zelensky also spoke about what it means to be a musician in a war zone such as Ukraine.

“Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos,” Zelensky said. “They sing to the wounded in hospitals. Even to those who can ’t hear them, but the music will break through anyway. We defend our freedom to live, to love, to sound. On our land, we are fighting Russia, which brings horrible silence with its bombs.”

Zelensky’s messaged aired right before John Legend performed, joined on stage by a Ukrainian musician from Odessa, which was the victim of Russian bombing over the weekend. Legend was also joined by a Ukrainian singer whose sister is currently in the army fighting Russian aggression, along with a poet, who just recently fled Ukraine.

