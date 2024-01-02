UK TV Ratings: BBC’s ‘The Tourist’ Returns To Just 2.2M & Is Comfortably Beaten By ITV Post Office Drama

BBC drama The Tourist returned for its second season last night in the lucrative New Year’s Day 9 p.m. GMT (1 p.m. PT) slot to just 2.2M viewers, beaten comfortably by ITV’s post office drama.

The episode, which peaked with 2.5M, attracted less than half of the audience of the first season’s opener from exactly the same slot two years ago. It will likely consolidate much higher as viewers watch on iPlayer over the coming weeks, where all eps are available.

The Jamie Dornan-starrer, which has moved from Australia to Ireland this season and follows a victim of a car crash who wakes up in hospital with amnesia, will launch on Netflix in the U.S. in several weeks and is also co-produced for Australia’s Stan and Germany’s ZDF. Season 1 was co-produced for the Max streamer (then HBO Max). Produced by Fleabag maker Two Brothers Pictures, last night’s ep saw Dornan’s Elliot kidnapped as he headed to Ireland accompanied by Helen to find answers about his past.

The Tourist came third in the most-watched shows on the BBC yesterday. It was comfortably beaten by the second episode of ITV’s heart-wrenching Mr Bates vs. the Post Office, the Toby Jones-starrer that tells the story of what is deemed the greatest miscarriage of justice in British legal history. Both continue on their respective channels tonight.

