UK Pop Star Bins “Insensitive” Music Video After Spending Hundreds Of Thousands, Due To Gaza Conflict

British pop star Dua Lipa has binned a music video despite spending hundreds of thousands of pounds on production, after deciding it was too “insensitive” to release amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The Sun newspaper that the UK hit-maker filmed the video, including scenes of fighting crowds, to support the release of her third album next year.

The video was filmed in September, before the Hamas invasion of October 7th, and Lipa has now pulled the video, amid a series of meetings with her management team.

The Sun quotes an insider on the project sharing: “At its heart the video was playful but contained themes of chaos — including car crashes, demolition, explosions, fireworks and crowds fighting.

“Dua and her team decided that it would be insensitive for the video to come out given what has happened on and since October 7th.”

In a statement posted on social media in October, Lipa wrote: “With each passing day, my heart aches for the people of Israel and ­Palestine.

“Grief for the lives lost in the horrifying attacks in Israel.

“Grief as I witness the unprecedented suffering in Gaza, where 2.2 million souls, half of them ­children, endure unimaginable hardships.

“For now, I desperately hope for a ceasefire in Gaza and urge governments to halt the unfolding crisis.

“Our hope lies in finding the empathy to recognise this dire humanitarian situation.”

Lipa, who is reported to be lined up to headline Glastonbury Festival in summer 2024, was revealed this week to be the UK’s highest earning female singer.

