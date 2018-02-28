UK police investigating Harvey Weinstein assault allegations from 10 women

Scotland Yard received an allegation that Weinstein sexually assaulted a woman in Westminster in the mid-1990s.

British police investigating Harvey Weinstein have received a further allegation of sexual assault.

Scotland Yard received an allegation that Weinstein sexually assaulted a woman in Westminster in the mid-1990s, bringing the total number of women who have reported the disgraced movie mogul to British police to 10.

Scotland Yard said: “Officers from the Met’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command have received allegations of sexual assault from 10 victims under Operation Kaguyak.”

It added: “An allegation was received that the man sexually assaulted a woman (victim 10) in Westminster in the mid-1990s.”

Officers have now received 15 separate allegations of sexual assault on dates ranging from the 1980s to 2015.

Scotland Yard have not named Weinstein, but confirmed officers from Met’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating allegations of sexual assault under Operation Kaguyak.

Police in the UK first confirmed they had opened an investigation into Weinstein in early October after Merseyside Police received an allegation of sexual assault in the London area in the 1980s, and referred it to Scotland Yard.

British actress Lysette Anthony said she had told the Metropolitan Police she was attacked by Weinstein in her London home in the late 1980s.

Officers in New York and Los Angeles have also opened investigations into allegations made against the movie mogul.

On October 31 last year, an alleged eighth victim told UK police she had been assaulted by Weinstein in Ireland. The allegation has been passed on to Irish police.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.