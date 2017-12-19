UK locations that double for London in films and TV

Whether for budgetary reasons, logistics or pure pragmatism, more and more filmmakers are choosing non-London UK locations to re-create and film their own versions of the Big Smoke.

The Limehouse Golem (out on Digital Download on Christmas Day and on Blu-ray and DVD from Boxing Day) for example – although set in the gritty heart of east London – was actually shot mostly in West Yorkshire. Similarly, Creative England used contacts from all over the country to work with the production companies of Wolf Hall, Peaky Blinders, The Iron Lady, Darkest Hour, The King’s Speech, and Sherlock S3 to find ideal ‘London’ locations far from the capital.

We spoke with Creative England to find out more about this phenomenon of film and TV productions utilising other parts of the UK to film and re-create their very own Londons…

The Limehouse Golem | Limehouse | Dalton Mills, West Yorkshire

West Yorkshire doubled for East London in 'The Limehouse Golem' (Lionsgate)

Victorian London is gripped with fear as a serial killer is on the loose in gothic detective thriller The Limehouse Golem, starring Bill Nighy and Olivia Cooke. However this isn’t the London we know; it is Dalton Mills in West Yorkshire, once the largest textile mill in the region, that doubles as the moody East London docklands of the 19th Century. Producer Stephen Woolley cited an over-use of East London locations in contemporary TV shows for his desire to escape the city, and thus he decided to re-create his very own Limehouse in West Yorkshire.

The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses | Tower of London | Leeds Castle, Maidstone

Leeds Castle's 13th century castle walls and moat played the role of the Tower of London for The Hollow Crown: The War of the Roses (May 2016) (Photo Credit: Sarah Medway)

Creative England had an enquiry looking for a suitable location for somewhere to double as the Tower of London for the BBC’s The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses (broadcast in May 2016). Recommended was Leeds Castle, a former royal palace once owned by Henry VIII, which has been a popular location for filming over the past 90 years. This was the latest historical feature to be filmed at Leeds Castle where the 13th century castle walls feature in scenes across all three plays, starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Richard III and Tom Sturridge as Henry VI.

The Other Boleyn Girl | Whitehall Palace | Knole Park, Sevenoaks

The exterior of Knole showing Bourchier's Tower, looking East across Green Court, the largest of the seven courtyards at Knole, Sevenoaks, Kent (Photo credit: National Trust)

Knole Park, a National Trust property located in Sevenoaks, is one of England’s greatest show houses. Set in a magnificent deer park, Knole was the setting for many of the London night scenes in The Other Boleyn Girl (2008) and the inner courtyard doubled for the entrance of Whitehall Palace where the grand arrivals and departures were staged. The Other Boleyn Girl starred Natalie Portman and Scarlett Johansson as Anne and Mary Boleyn; the sisters that contended for the affection of King Henry VIII (Eric Bana).