UFO Factory, a popular Detroit indie rock bar, to close June 15

Popular Corktown rock music bar UFO Factory will shut down operation after its June 15 shift.

Co-owner Dion Fischer made the announcement on the club’s Instagram page Monday afternoon, saying that he and co-owners Aliccia Bollig-Fischer and Matthew Bihun “are getting out of the bar/restaurant/venue biz.”

“It’s been a real cool time but we are moving on to other projects,” he wrote in the post, adding, “It’s time! We will miss the music, art, fun, and the #ufopeople most of all, of course.”

Fischer hinted at the possibility of new owners who might carry on in the space in a similar fashion, if not necessarily under the UFO Factory name.

“What’s next to come at 2110 Trumbull???” he wrote. “All will be revealed soon soon soon and feat not if you loved OUR #ufoFACTORY you are likely to be pleased with the next evolution (more info coming soon).”

In 2017, the club was forced to close after a construction crew working on a new development next door severely damaged the building.

The property had previously been occupied by Hoot Robinson’s bar, a beloved Detroit Tigers bar. Fischer, Bollig-Fischer, and Bihun bought the building in 2010 and opened UFO Factory in 2014. It opened as UFO Factory in 2014 and quickly developed a following for booking bands on the indie rock circuit. A gourmet hot dog restaurant, Laika Dog, is also housed inside.

The venue’s final night, June 15, will feature bands Day Residue, Ultimate Ovation and Comfort Cure.

Fischer could not be reached for further comment.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: UFO Factory, a popular Detroit rock bar, to close June 15