UFC Crowd Erupts As Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson, & Kid Rock Show Up Ringside

Former President Donald Trump was spotted ringside chatting it up with Kid Rock at UFC 295.

Although Trump is currently on trial in New York for committing fraud, he decided to have a fun weekend out as he appeared at Madison Square Garden for UFC 295, alongside Kid Rock.

Donald Trump Makes Appearance At UFC 295

The former President of The United States is in attendance at one of the biggest UFC events despite being on trial for fraud.

Donald Trump was seen entering Madison Square Garden alongside UFC President Dana White and Kid Rock during UFC 295.

Kid Rock made headlines earlier this year after he blew up a case of Bud Light after a campaign the beer brand did with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. "F--- Bud Light, and f--- Anheuser-Busch,” Rock said before shooting up a case of Bud Light with an AR-15. He has since popped open a can of Bud Light and sipped on the American beer.

Political commentator Tucker Carlson was also seen walking with Trump into the stadium.

Another video shows Trump and Kid Rock walking side by side to their ringside seats of the main event.

As one video showed the crowd erupting when Trump walked in alongside Carlson and Kid Rock.

"Donald Trump greeted by cheers arrives at MSG to attend UFC 295 flanked by Kid Rock, Dana White and Tucker Carlson," an X user said.

As many know, Trump is currently on trial as he was questioned for intentionally inflated his property and assets — in other words committing fraud.

During the court session on Wednesday, October 25, Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former lawyer, and recent foe, was asked if Trump or Allen Weisselberg directed him to inflate the numbers, to which Cohen responded with, “Not that I recall.”

One of Trump’s attorneys, Cliff Robert, then asked for a directed verdict as he argued the key witnesses testified that the defendant didn’t tell Cohen to inflate the numbers. The judge denied the request, which is when the former President immediately got up and stormed out of the courtroom. The action forced the Secret Service agents to chase after him.

Outside the courtroom, Trump reportedly said, “The witness just admitted that we won the trial. And then the judge should end this trial immediately." Plus, during a break in the trial, Trump told reporters, “This judge is a very partisan judge, with a person who’s very partisan sitting alongside him, perhaps even much more partisan than he is.”

Donald Trump Gets Love From New York Amid Trial

Despite being on trial, the former President received an enormous round of applause as he made his appearance before sitting ringside for the main event.

"Donald Trump getting love from NYC with Kid Rock and the UFC," one fan wrote.

UFC 295's main event features Jiří Procházka vs. Alex Pereira, with a co-main event of Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall.

Jéssica Andrade will also face Mackenzie Dern. Benoît Saint-Denis just defeated Matt Frevola by knockout (head kick and punches.)