Ubah Hassan Dishes on Her Love Life

The Real Housewives of New York City star Ubah Hassan opens up about her current relationship status and the discreet approach she takes to her love life. As the conversation unfolds, Ubah shares her reasons for keeping her romantic entanglements out of the spotlight and notes that her fellow castmates' critiques of Jessel Taank's relationship had zero impact on her decision to keep her dating affairs private. Also, Andy Cohen weighs in on Ubah’s romantic endeavors as he shares candid insights on the man in her life.

