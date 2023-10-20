U2 Adds More Dates for Vegas Residency at the Sphere: Where to Get Last-Minute Tickets Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.



U2 has made history as the first band to perform at the Sphere, Las Vegas’ newest — and buzziest — entertainment venue.

Dubbed U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere, the electrifying performance debuted on Sept. 29 to 18,000 fans across a stunning 160,000-square-foot wraparound interior LED display. Due to “unprecedented demand,” the band has added 11 more dates to their Sin City residency, extending their schedule through February 2024, per an announcement from Live Nation.



The new shows are on Jan. 26, 27 and 31, and Feb. 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 15, 17 and 18, 2024. Presale tickets are now available on Ticketmaster through Saturday until 10 p.m. PT, and general sales start on Oct. 24.



“The enveloping LED display supports a high resolution of 16K, meaning that it delivers images so lifelike that it may make you feel as though you’re no longer in a Las Vegas venue but transported into the visual content — something that U2 used to great effect during the two-hour show,” wrote The Hollywood Reporter‘s Carolyn Giardina in a review of the high-tech spectacle. “Meanwhile, an all-new immersive sound system from Berlin-based Holoplot is configured with roughly 1,600 loudspeakers to deliver the experience to all of the seats in Sphere’s challenging design.”



Seats for the 2023 performances are sold out on Ticketmaster, but last-minute U2 tickets are still available on secondary market platforms including Gametime, SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticket Liquidator, Ticket Network and VividSeats. One of the best deals on U2 tickets is at SeatGeek — use THR‘s exclusive promo code HOLLYWOOD10 for $10 off eligible purchases of $250 and up.

Located at the Venetian Resort, the $2.3 billion immersive space is the largest spherical structure in the world and features fully programmable interior and exterior wraparound LED displays, both boasting 16K-by-16K resolution. The outside globe lights change colors to illuminate the city at night with changing graphics.



The quartet — frontman and rhythm guitarist Bono, lead guitarist the Edge, bassist Adam Clayton and drummer Larry Mullen Jr. — is known for their high-tech shows. The Sphere will no doubt help them continue that tradition.



“That’s what we started out wanting from the very beginning of the band is just to smash the fourth wall, get to our audience,” Bono recently told CBS News. U2 tapped artists Marco Brambilla and Es Devlin to design Friday’s 360-degree visuals.



The iconic Irish rock group is fresh off the March release of Songs of Surrender, an album of rerecorded tracks spanning four discs. Produced by guitarist the Edge, the 40-track collection includes hits from platinum-selling albums such as Boy (1980), The Joshua Tree (1987), Achtung Baby (1991), All That You Can’t Leave Behind (2000) and others. The track list features rearranged or rewritten versions of singles including “One,” “Where the Streets Have No Name,” “With or Without You,” “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” “Red Hill Mining Town” and “Walk On (Ukraine),” among others.



As of press time, the cheapest U2 concert tickets we’ve seen were $249 for Dec. 13 show on SeatGeek, with starting prices ranging from $277 to $496.

Stubhub has U2 Vegas tickets from $291 (as of this writing). Like Seat Geek and Vivid Seats below, Stubhub tickets can be delivered digitally for easy access. They also guarantee that their resale tickets are authentic or your money back.

Looking for a promo code for U2 Las Vegas residency tickets? Use RS2023 to save $20 off your order on VividSeats.com.

THR‘s exclusive promo code at SeatGeek saves you $10 off eligible purchases of $250 and up — use the code HOLLYWOOD10. Veterans and active military can also save at SeatGeek with discount code 4OURMILITARY, which gets you 5 percent off your order.



TicketLiquidator.com also offers a discount on U2 Vegas concert tickets — save 15 percent off when you use the code TL152023.

U2 Las Vegas Residency: Full 2023-2024 Schedule



U2’s Las Vegas residency takes place at the Sphere at the Venetian through February 2024. Here’s the full list of their residency dates:



U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere 2023 Dates

Oct. 5, 7, 8, 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

Nov. 1, 3, 4

Dec. 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16



U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere 2024 Dates

Jan. 26, 27, 31

Feb. 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 15, 17, 18

