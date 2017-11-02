Tyrese Gibson vows to quit Fast & Furious series if The Rock returns

Tyrese Gibson might have just played the wrong hand here.

The ‘Fast & Furious’ star has ramped up his feud with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, saying that if Johnson returns to the high-octane movie series for the ninth movie, he will quit.

“Hello world………. hello loyal fans and loved ones from OUR fast universe…….. I’m sorry to announce that if Dewayne is in Fast9 there will no more Roman Peirce,” he wrote in a post on his Instagram page, perhaps purposely misspelling Johnson’s name, but also managing to bungle the name of his own character too, Roman Pearce.

“You mess with family and my daughters survival I mess with yours.”

He also appeared to allege that Johnson uses performance-enhancing drugs to maintain his physique in the rambling message.

“Close your eyes dude you’re a ‘Clown’…… #CandyAssBitchMade All my real one…. Men on integrity… my real ones out here stand UP…… folks that GP to the gym and get big naturally #NoJuice #NoOJ spin off huh? Spin off these nuts selfish champ…… pause notice who’s got his arms around my shoulder and who’s standing alone – #OurChildrenMatter.”





The feud is a long-standing one, but intensified following recent news that Johnson had signed up for a spin-off movie for his character, special agent Luke Hobbs, alongside Jason Statham.

The move appears to have delayed the next ‘Fast & Furious’ movie for a year, which it’s thought is the reason why Gibson has gone on the offensive.

In previous posts, he’s said that he begged Johnson, who has called out his male F&F co-stars in the past, not to take on the spin-off, but his pleas were ignored.

Johnson has so far not responded to the latest outburst.

But Gibson appears to be beset by personal issues at present, notably an ugly and public custody battle for his daughter Shayla with his ex-wife Norma Gibson.

She alleges that Gibson assaulted the 10-year-old, holding her down and beating her so badly that she could not sit, and is seeking a restraining order against him.

Gibson, who remarried earlier this year, says that he only hit her once on the behind.

He was spotted last weekend spending time with his daughter, but in the company of a court-appointed monitor.

