Tyrese Gibson Reveals He's Having a Baby Girl With Wife Samantha

The multi-talented 39-year-old actor announced on Wednesday that he and his wife Samantha are expecting.

Tyrese Gibson is about to be a father for a second time, he confirmed via Instagram on Wednesday.

The Fast & Furious star and his wife, Samantha Lee Gibson, are expecting a baby girl.

"It’s not a rumor....... So proud to share the news!" he wrote before sharing a quote from his spouse. "Samantha Gibson, I love you too.......... Truly.. I guess the world knows now......."

Tyrese was also overwhelmed with emotion during a joint interview with Samantha to People. “Both of our love and energy and magic and families are bonded forever because we’re going to have this child. It’s unbelievable.”

The couple tied the knot on Valentine's Day last year, and learned they were expecting a child in January. "It was me screaming and just being overly excited and just fired up about the news," Tyrese recalls of his reaction to the news.

The 39-year-old actor-singer and his wife cleverly told their families they were having a baby by making a faux movie trailer.

“There was no greater reaction than her mom’s reaction,” Tyrese says. “Samantha is her only daughter, and this has been prayers for years and years, for her to get married and find the right one and start a family.”

Samantha adds, "We were able to conceive at the right time, I believe. There was a lot that happened last year -- everyone is aware of that -- and so to have the opportunity to really start a new chapter in the way that has happened, I just look to God and I’m like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe that you would plan it this way and you do it so perfectly.'"

Tyrese already has a 10-year-old daughter, Shayla, with his ex-wife, Norma, and the two endured a very public custody battle last year. They now have a 50/50 custody agreement.

"Unfortunately as entertainers and public figures, you have to go through very private matters publicly sometimes," he tells People. "I’m just happy to be on the other side of it and have my daughter back home with us."

Samantha says she's in "full practicing mode" for motherhood when she's with Shayla, adding, "[Whom] I consider mine."

As for sibling rivalry, Samantha notes, "[Shayla's] been asking for siblings since I’ve known her."

