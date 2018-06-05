Tyrese Gibson Asking for Primary Custody of Daughter So She Can Move in with Him in Atlanta

After celebrating being granted 50/50 custody of his daughter last year, Tyrese Gibson is now asking a judge to award him primary custody of the child so that she can live with him in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Transformers star, 39, argued that it is in 10-year-old “Shayla’s best interest” to relocate from Los Angeles, where she currently lives with her mother Norma Mitchell Gibson, according to court documents obtained by The Blast on Tuesday.

The actor said in his deposition that Shayla would be able to live a quieter life away from the paparazzi outside of Los Angeles.

“In Atlanta … we are free to move around the city without being harassed or photographed,” he explained, adding that the media attention in L.A. has limited his ability to do activities with his daughter.

In his deposition, Gibson also claimed he has “created a stable and loving environment” for his daughter in Atlanta, noting that he lives “in a 23,000 square foot home in an affluent and safe neighborhood.”

He added that Shayla would attend a highly-rated private school and have access to a highly-rated tutor.

If granted custody and permission to move Shayla to Atlanta, he promised she would keep a good relationship with her mother, and offered to fly her to L.A. so that they can spend time together.

However, he said if Shayla remains in L.A., his ex-wife “will continue to interfere in my relationship and my custodial time with Shayla and will not facilitate my relationship with her.”

A judge has yet to rule on the request.

Gibson’s custody request is the latest development in what has been a long and tumultuous court battle with ex-wife Norma Mitchell Gibson. The former couple divorced after two years together in 2009.

Meanwhile, the actor and his current wife Samantha announced that they’re having a baby in April.

“Both of our love and energy and magic and families are bonded forever because we’re going to have this child,” Gibson raved in a joint interview with his spouse. “It’s unbelievable.”