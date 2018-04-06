Tyrese Gibson's Mother-In-Law Goes Bonkers After Surprise Pregnancy Reveal -- See the Joyful Video!

The multi-talented 39-year-old actor announced on Wednesday that he and his wife Samantha are expecting.

Tyrese Gibson's mother-in-law went joyfully bonkers when it was revealed that he and his wife, Samantha, are pregnant.

Gibson and Samantha found out in January that they were expecting a baby girl, a fact they revealed the publicly for the first time on Wednesday. In an Instagram video posted Thursday, the Fast & Furious actor shows the moment that Samantha's parents were given the news.

"Wait for it.... Samantha’s parents- Overjoyed!!!" Tyrese wrote on Instagram.

The video shows Samantha's parents watching a video, when her mother suddenly pulls back with a puzzled look on her face before looking at her daughter and screaming.

"Oh my god! You're kidding me! my daughter's expecting!" she yells, while jumping with joy. "Is this for real, oh my god, is this real?"

At one point she looks at her daughter and inquires, "Twins. Twins?"

"No," Samantha replies.

Gibson is due some good news after a custody battle with his ex-wife, Norma, over their 10-year-old daughter, Shayla. He was awarded 50-50 custody of her, after a bitter case that involved accusations of domestic violence and a very public meltdown.

His joyful Instagram video ends with Samantha's mother extending her hands in the air in praise.

"Oh my Gosh. Lord!" she says, as the video cuts out.

For a look back at Gibson's thoughts on having a child with wife Samantha, watch the video below.

