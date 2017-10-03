Tyra Banks and Erik Asla Split After 5 Years Together

Tyra Banks and photographer Erik Asla have broken up, a source tells ET.

Banks and Asla had been dating since 2013. The two welcomed their 1-year-old son, York Banks Asla, via surrogacy last January.



"There was no drama at all," the source says of their breakup. "They are still friends and co-parenting their son, York Banks Asla, together.”



“Tyra is a very hands-on mom, so it is not surprising she would continue to co-parent with Erik," the source adds.

EXCLUSIVE: How Tyra Banks Unwinds Juggling Motherhood, 'AGT' and 'ANTM' Duties

ET has reached out to reps for comment.



ET spoke to Banks last July, when she talked about the benefits of working with Asla professionally.

"It's so nice to be able to do things together," she gushed. "Because we love each other, I can be like, 'I hate this shot, what is this?' and he can be like, 'You stand there and you stare into my camera.' I'm like, 'I don't want to!' and he's like 'You stay there!'”

“I would never let some photographer talk to me that way, and he would never let some model talk to him that way, but because we're family, it's easy," she added.

In June, Banks Instagrammed a rare snap of their adorable son to celebrate Father's Day.

"To all the amazing daddies out there that love their kids unconditionally like my mommy's daddy and my daddy, too...HAPPY FATHER'S DAY! -- York [heart emoji]," Banks captioned the sweet pic of York reaching out towards the camera.

EXCLUSIVE: Tyra Banks Gives Update on 'Life Size 2', Thinks Lindsay Lohan 'Is Excited to Come Back'

Banks, 43, has been open in the past about her fertility struggles and her "traumatic" experience with IVF.

Watch below:

Related Articles