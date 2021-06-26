Tyler the Creator apologizes to Selena Gomez with explicit song lyrics about Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez poses on red carpet. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Tyler, the Creator just publicly apologized to Selena Gomez — via song.

The "EARFQUAKE" rapper, who released his new album Call Me If You Get Lost on Friday, June 25, revealed his feelings about the 13 Reasons Why producer in his new song "Manifesto."

Tyler raps on the track, "I was a teener, tweetin' Selena crazy shit / Didn't wanna offend her, apologize when I seen her / Back when I was tryna f*** Bieber, Just-in."

In 2010 and 2011, the artist tweeted and posted sexually explicit comments about Gomez on social media. Tyler was 19 at the time, while Gomez was 18. The "Rare" singer was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber, who Tyler was friends with.

In a 2013 interview with Power 106, Tyler, the Creator (born Tyler Gregory Okonma) hinted that their drama did not end on social media and that their alleged beef had to do with Tyler's friendship with Bieber.

"I will f*** Selena Gomez like there's no tomorrow," he said on the radio show. "We don't really get along. She don't like me. We don't like each other. 'Cause I'm kicking it with Justin, like that's my homeboy. She always be mean muggin' me. Like why are you hating on me?"

Tyler has been a controversial figure in music for years. The artist has been criticized for using gay slurs as well as sharing what many believe to be misogynistic views in his work.

He spoke about the controversy to NME in 2011, telling the outlet, “I’m not homophobic. I just think 'f*****' hits and hurts people. It hits. And ‘gay’ just means you’re stupid. I don’t know, we don’t think about it, we’re just kids. We don’t think about that shit. But I don’t hate gay people. I don’t want anyone to think I’m homophobic."

Later, however, some speculated that Tyler was a member of the LGBTQ community himself. In 2015, he tweeted that he previously attempted to come out of the closet but that "no one cared." Fans also weren't sure if they should take lyrics that hinted at his sexuality seriously, such as on his 2017 song "I Ain't Got Time" in which he raps, "I’ve been kissing white boys since 2004."

If there's one thing that's certain: Tyler's words will always raise a few eyebrows, whether they're in his music or not.

So far, Gomez has not yet responded to Tyler's apology.

