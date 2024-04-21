Tyler to show family-friendly movies at Bergfeld Park

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler has announced that they’ll be screening some family-friendly movies at Bergfeld Park starting next Saturday, Apr. 27.

Tyler auto shop helps stray cats, cat rescues

The city said has announced screenings for Wall-E, A Million Miles Away and Elemental at Bergfeld Park, along with a showing of ‘The Little Mermaid’ at the Fun Forest Pool.

The free screenings will be held at the following times and locations:

Bergfeld Park Saturday, Apr. 27 at 8:15 p.m. – Wall-E, rated G. Saturday, May 4 at 8:15 p.m. – A Million Miles Away, rated PG. Saturday, May 18 at 8:15 p.m. – Elemental, rated PG.

Fun Forest Pool Saturday, May 25 at 8:30 p.m. – The Little Mermaid, rated PG.



Tyler invites guests to bring blankets or chairs to enjoy the show. The Tyler Parks and Rec Department’s Movies in the Park program has shown 131 free movies since 2005 and is sponsored by the Owen Family Foundation, Altra Federal Credit Union and NET Health.

For more information or to sponsor the Movies in the Park call 903-531-1374 or visit Tyler Parks and Rec online.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.