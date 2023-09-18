Tyler Posey Joins Cast of MTV’s ‘The Surreal Life’ Alongside Kim Zolciak, Chet Hanks and More

It’s time to get surreal. Tyler Posey will be part of “The Surreal Life,” the actor shared via his Instagram on Monday.

The new season of the show, which previously aired on VH1 and now will air on MTV, is set to begin production this month. The cast includes singer Macy Gray, actor Chet Hanks, former Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke, rapper O.T. Genasis, former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak, figure skater Johnny Weir and model Josie Canseco.

Posey is best known for his role as Scott McCall on MTV’s “Teen Wolf,” a character he reprised for the recent Paramount+ project, “Teen Wolf: The Movie.” In January, he shared with Variety that this marks his first time playing Scott sober. “I was a pothead before. I was always high,” he said at the movie’s premiere. “So it’s nice to be present and fully aware.”

“The Surreal Life” features “unexpected stars coming together for a wild, over the top journey that pushes them to reveal different sides of themselves in surprising ways,” according to MTV.

The show aired its first two seasons on The WB from 2003 to 2004 before moving to VH1, where it remained. After five seasons, the show ended in 2006 but was rebooted in 2022 for a sixth season, following cast members Dennis Rodman, August Alsina, CJ Perry, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, Manny MUA, Stormy Daniels and Tamar Braxton.

“The Surreal Life” is executive produced by Adam Gonzalez, Samuel Duque, Tolani Holmes, Elena Diaz and Camilo Valdes.

Previous seasons of the show can be streamed on Paramount+.

