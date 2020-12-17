Tyler Perry's 'midlife crisis' photo elicits offers of marriage: 'You don't have to be single, call me'

Tyler Perry might have meant to make a simple statement about having a “midlife crisis,” but he ended up with marriage proposals, when he posted a gym selfie Wednesday.

Perry is very focused on his fitness. Earlier this month, he said that he was 18 pounds away from his goal weight.

The director and actor captioned it, “This is what a midlife crisis looks like. I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like. Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high and try to look my best doing it!!” He wished everyone a merry Christmas.

Tyler Perry is single. (Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

The response was swift.

“You don’t have to be single, call me.”

“Are you taking applications? Asking for a friend.”

“Wait you’re single... hold my drink.”

“I doubt if you will be single for long!”

“I would love to go out with you!”

“Do you date driven 37-year-olds?”

“Looking great Tyler and God Bless! I got a friend that’s single! You might like her lol.”

Some potential suitors even posted photos, which then prompted others to comment, temporarily turning Perry’s social media into a low-key alternative to Match.com.

The Haves and the Have Nots creator’s “single” announcement was surprising, because, as far as the public knew, he’d been in a relationship with model Gelila Bekele since 2007. They share a son, 6-year-old Aman.

Following Perry’s post, People confirmed with an unnamed source that Perry and Bekele “amicably split some time ago and remain close friends,” both committed to co-parenting their son.

