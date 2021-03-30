Tyler Perry Calls on DOJ to Investigate Voting Law, Reminds Potential Boycotters ‘We Turned Georgia Blue’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeremy Fuster
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tyler Perry shared his thoughts on Tuesday about the new restrictive voting laws passed in Georgia this past week, as well as on calls from some corners in Hollywood to boycott filming in the state.

“As a Georgia resident and business owner I’ve been here a few times with the anti-abortion bill and the LGBTQ discrimination bill. They all sent a shockwave through Georgia and the nation but none of them managed to succeed. I’m resting my hope in the DOJ taking a hard look at this unconstitutional voter suppression law that harkens to the Jim Crow era,” Perry said.

As some consider boycotting, please remember that we did turn Georgia blue and there is a gubernatorial race on the horizon – that’s the beauty of a democracy.”

More to come…

Read original story Tyler Perry Calls on DOJ to Investigate Voting Law, Reminds Potential Boycotters ‘We Turned Georgia Blue’ At TheWrap

Recommended Stories

  • Game Changers: Vanessa Williams on overcoming stereotypes in Hollywood: 'It's very easy to label when you're a scandalized beauty queen'

    Vanessa Williams discusses rebounding after Miss America scandal, finding success in Hollywood and mentoring the next generation of Black artists.

  • ‘Game of Thrones’ Broadway Play in the Works From George RR Martin

    George R.R. Martin is developing “Game of Thrones” into a Broadway play that takes place during one of the most epic events in Westeros’ history: The Great Tourney at Harrenhal. The currently untitled stage production will be produced by Simon Painter and Tim Lawson in partnership with Kilburn Live. Martin is writing and adapting the play based on his “A Song of Ice & Fire” works alongside award-winning playwright Duncan MacMillan. Dominic Cooke is set to direct. Here is the official description for the play, which is slated for a 2023 debut on Broadway, the West End and in Australia: Set during a pivotal moment in the history of the series, the play will for the first time take audiences deeper behind the scenes of a landmark franchise event that previously was shrouded in mystery. Featuring many of the most iconic and well-known characters from the series, the production will boast a story centered around love, vengeance, madness and the dangers of dealing in prophecy, in the process revealing secrets and lies that have only been hinted at until now. Also Read: 'Game of Thrones' Author George RR Martin Signs 5-Year Overall Deal With HBO “The seeds of war are often planted in times of peace,” Martin said in a statement Tuesday. “Few in Westeros knew the carnage to come when highborn and smallfolk alike gathered at Harrenhal to watch the finest knights of the realm compete in a great tourney, during the Year of the False Spring. It is a tourney oft referred during HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones,’ and in my novels, ‘A Song of Ice & Fire’… and now, at last, we can tell the whole story… on the stage. An amazing team has been assembled to tell the tale, starting with producers Simon Painter, Tim Lawson and Jonathan Sanford. Their knowledge and love of my world and characters has impressed me from the very first, and their plans for this production blew me away since the first time we met. Dominic Cooke, our director, is a former Artistic Director of London’s Royal Court Theatre, who brought Shakespeare’s dramas of the War of the Roses to television, and our playwright, Duncan Macmillan, has previously adapted George Orwell and Henrik Ibsen, among others. Working with them (back before the pandemic, when we could actually get together) has been a treat, and I am eager for our collaboration to resume. Our dream is to bring Westeros to Broadway, to the West End, to Australia… and eventually, to a stage near you. It ought to be spectacular.” In addition to Painter and Lawson, Vince Gerardis and Jonathan Sanford will serve as executive producers on the “Game of Thrones” stage play. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news of Martin’s stage adaptation of his “A Song of Ice & Fire” series. Read original story ‘Game of Thrones’ Broadway Play in the Works From George RR Martin At TheWrap

  • Universal Studios Hollywood Will Reopen April 16 To California Residents – Tickets On Sale April 8

    Universal Studios Hollywood will reopen on Friday, April 16. Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 8, the park announced today. There will be a special park preview for annual and season pass members starting on Thursday, April 15. The park has been shuttered for more than a year. Disney said recently that Disneyland will be […]

  • Oscars Ceremony Will Add London Venue and More Options for Nominees

    In a Tuesday meeting for the studio and personal reps of Oscar nominees, producer Steven Soderbergh called the logistics of organizing this year’s ceremony “mind-numbing.” The producers announced they would add venues in London and elsewhere for participants who are not able to travel because of COVID restrictions. “London is 100 percent confirmed. We’re […]

  • Gov. Cuomo withheld testing kits to nursing homes: New York Post

    Report says New York Governor Andrew Cuomo rationed coronavirus testing kits requested by long-term care facilities at peak of pandemic while securing access for his family, friends. Bryan Llenas reports from Brooklyn.

  • Former SC governor, congressman Sanford joins lobbying firm

    Mark Sanford, the former South Carolina governor, congressman and one-time presidential candidate, is going to work for a lobbying firm. Shumaker Advisors announced Tuesday that Sanford would be joining the firm as an executive vice president and principal. The government relations arm of a law firm founded in 1925, Shumaker Advisors operates seven offices in Ohio, Florida, Michigan and the Carolinas, according to its website.

  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch Trailer: Grand Moff Tarkin Sizes Up Clone Force 99

    Clone Force 99’s “unique” tactics give Grand Moff Tarkin cause for concern in the full trailer for Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Hitting Disney+ on Tuesday, May 4 (aka Star Wars Day) with a special 70-minute premiere, followed by new episodes every Friday starting on May 7, Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the […]

  • SC Democrats urge Republicans to expand Medicaid with help of new federal stimulus law

    Senate Democrats urged Republicans to get behind President Biden’s American Rescue Plan and expand Medicaid to give thousands more South Carolinians health insurance.

  • Bethenny Frankel talks self-care and the secret to her success: 'I'm an intense person and it's very difficult to keep up with me'

    The business guru and former "RHONY" star swears by weighted blankets and "stacked" relaxation time.

  • Behind 'Godzilla vs. Kong': How Clint Eastwood and 'Rocky' influenced Kong and why it's different from 'Batman v Superman'

    Director Adam Wingard explains his original vision for a pre-MonsterVerse "Skull Island" movie and how he borrowed from iconic Hollywood heroes (and pro wrestling) to stage the ultimate smackdown.

  • South Africa bans liquor sales over Easter to prevent surge

    South Africa will restrict the sale of alcohol and limit the size of religious and social gatherings over Easter to prevent the holiday from contributing to a new surge of COVID-19, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Tuesday. “Given the role of alcohol in fuelling reckless behavior, we will put in place some restrictions over the Easter weekend," Ramaphosa said in an address broadcast nationwide. Ramaphosa's announcement came after he consulted health experts and religious leaders on Tuesday to discuss ways to curb the spread of new infections.

  • Activist chains herself outside US court during Derek Chauvin trial

    An activist has chained herself to the security fence outside the Minneapolis court where the trial of the police officer charged with killing George Floyd is underway. "The defense have been trying to gaslight the world and tell us that we didn't see what we saw when Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd's neck," says Kaia Hirt, who spent the night outside in protest, after chaining herself on Monday evening. At the intersection where Floyd died under the knee of Chauvin on May 25 of last year, tributes still pile up in a makeshift memorial honoring the memory of the 46-year-old Black man, whose death sparked outrage across the United States.

  • Capitol riot suspect allegedly wore a shirt that said, 'I was there, Washington, DC, January 6, 2021' when the FBI arrested him

    Garret Miller is one of more than 380 people charged in connection with the January 6 riots. He was indicted on 12 counts.

  • Where is my aunt? Kids separated from relatives at the border strain U.S. shelters

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Ten-year-old Leonardo had not seen his mother in years. Instead on Feb. 23, he descended an escalator in the Los Angeles airport for the long-awaited reunion alone. As President Joe Biden's administration grapples with how to house thousands of unaccompanied minors crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, advocates say ending a long-standing practice of separating children like Leonardo from caretaking relatives would help reduce overcrowding in U.S. government custody.

  • Teen witness in Chauvin trial apologizes to Floyd

    The teenager who shot the widely seen video of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer charged in his death testified Tuesday, apologizing to Floyd for not doing more. But she says she knows it wasn't up to her to save him. (March 30)

  • Bring Alexa to any room with the plug-in Echo Flex — it's on sale at Amazon for just $17

    The Echo Flex comes with 'Alexa Guard' — it'll send you a notification if it detects the sound of a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm, or even glass breaking.

  • ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Jen Shah Charged in Telemarketing Fraud Scheme

    “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah has been arrested and charged in a federal telemarking fraud case, prosecutors said Tuesday. Shah and her assistant Stuart Smith, who was also featured on the Bravo reality series, allegedly carried out a “wide-ranging telemarketing scheme that defrauded hundreds of victims throughout the United States.” According to prosecutors, the pair marketed fraudulent “business services” to elderly people over the phone and then sold their information to other participants in the scheme “with the knowledge that the individuals they had identified as ‘leads’ would be defrauded by the other Participants.” Also Read: 'Real Housewives of Dallas' Star on Violence Against Asian Women: 'There's Already So Much We Have to Deal With' (Video) Shah and Smith each face one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing through which they victimized 10 or more persons over the age of 55 and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. If convicted on both charges, they could face up to 50 years in prison. Last November, Shah debuted the main cast members on “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” the newest installment in the Bravo reality TV franchise. In her cast bio, she is described as “queen of her house and her businesses as the CEO of three marketing companies.” A representative for Bravo declined to comment on the situation. “Shah and Smith flaunted their lavish lifestyle to the public as a symbol of their ‘success.’ In reality, they allegedly built their opulent lifestyle at the expense of vulnerable, often elderly, working-class people,” said Peter C. Fitzhugh, special agent-in-charge for Homeland Security Investigations. “As alleged, disturbingly, Shah and Smith objectified their very real human victims as ‘leads’ to be bought and sold, offering their personal information for sale to other members of their fraud ring.” Read original story ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Jen Shah Charged in Telemarketing Fraud Scheme At TheWrap

  • Tyler Perry Weighs In On Georgia Voting Law That “Harkens To The Jim Crow Era”

    Tyler Perry, who owns the massive Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta and is one of Georgia’s biggest employers of film and TV workers, is speaking out about the state’s recently passed, restrictive voter law, calling it “unconstitutional” and one that “harkens to the Jim Crow era.” The new law, which Gov. Brian Kemp signed last […]

  • Eli Manning believes Giants are headed in the right direction

    Eli Manning believes the New York Giants are headed in the right direction under head coach Joe Judge.

  • 24-year-old shares experience as a trans youth in Arkansas: 'I felt like I didn't belong'

    Wolfe Espinosa Villegas feels it's her duty "as a human being and as a trans person" to speak out against the bill.