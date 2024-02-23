Tyler Perry Breaks Down His Screenwriting Process
Tyler Perry dishes on his new Netflix movie "Mea Culpa," and reveals that the moment he saw Kelly Rowland he knew she would be his Mea. Tyler opens up about his writing process, and shares how he finished a script about an all-Black women's WWII battalion in just two weeks. Tyler also dishes on helping a 99-year-old South Carolina woman save her property from a big developer, and the importance of paying it forward.