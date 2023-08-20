Tyler, the Creator Joins Earl Sweatshirt for Surprise ‘Whoa’ Performance in Los Angeles

Tyler, the Creator's 5th Annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival - Day 2 - Credit: Mike Windle/Getty Images

Earl Sweatshirt is marking the 10th anniversary of his solo debut album Doris with a series of shows and last night a special guest arrived to help him celebrate. Tyler, the Creator surprised the audience when he joined Earl on stage at Saturday’s concert at Novo in Los Angeles to perform their collaboration “Whoa.” Watch fan-shot footage of their performance:

The Odd Future alumni could potentially team up again this fall when Earl Sweatshirt performs at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, which takes place Nov. 11 and 12 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The event, which returns for its first time in four years, includes headliners SZA, Kendrick Lamar, and Baby Keem, along with appearances by Ice Spice, Rex Orange County, Dominic Fike, Syd, Kali Uchis, Lil Yachty, Turnstile, Cuco, Willow, Khamari, PinkPantheress, Kevin Abstract, Beabadoobee, Ravyn Lenae, and more.

Earl Sweatshirt is also scheduled to play three more Doris anniversary shows, including on Aug. 22 at House of Blues in Chicago, Aug. 23 at Brooklyn Steel in New York, and Aug. 25 at KOKO in London.

The rapper’s most recent LP, Sick!, arrived in 2022, which featured the singles “Titanic” and “2010.” He released the single “Making the Band” in June.

