Tyler Cameron Jokes About 'Failed Football Career' with Shirtless Photo & Bachelor Nation Stars Love It

Failure looks good on Tyler Cameron.

The former Bachelorette contestant shared a steamy shirtless photo on Instagram Thursday, joking about his “failed football career” — he played tight end at Florida Atlantic University and was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens before a shoulder injury derailed his NFL career — and several of his fellow Bachelor Nation alums couldn’t help but ogle at his impressive abs in the comments section.

“This is what a failed football career looks like…” Cameron, 26, wrote in the caption for the photo, which was taken by photographer Natalie Kogan for the Robb Report. In the snap, Cameron stands in front of an outdoor mist machine sporting black pants.

He looks like he’s about to put on — or just finished taking off — a cable-knit sweater.

Of course, Cameron isn’t the only member of Bachelor Nation with an athletic past, but his fellow “failed” athletes were impressed with his maintained physique.

“Weird… that’s not what mine looks like. WTF” former Bachelor Colton Underwood commented on the photo.

Underwood, 27, played tight end at Illinois State University, and while he never played a game in the NFL, he spent time on the practice squads of the San Diego Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles and Oakland Raiders.

Clay Harbor, who recently defended his NFL career after ex Nicole Lopez-Alvar said he “failed” at the professional sport on Instagram, was able to make light of it now. The former New Orleans Saints player commented twice on Cameron’s post, writing, “😂💀,” and “I wish my “failed football career” looked like that 😍.”

Dylan Barbour, who ended Bachelor in Paradise engaged to Hannah Godwin, was left speechless by his pal’s photo. “I’ve honestly got 0 words,” he wrote in a comment.

Tia Booth — who is recently single — also seemed at a loss for words upon seeing the photo. “Oh…” she wrote.

