Tyla Taps Becky G, Tems, More Artists for Self-Titled Debut Album

Tyla has tapped Becky G, Tems, Gunna and Skillibeng, Kelvin Momo, and Travis Scott for her upcoming eponymous debut album, which arrives this Friday, March 22.

The South African singer shared the full track list on Sunday via Instagram. The animated post reveals the songs and her collaborators. The post includes the cover, which features a photo of the singer seated while wearing a shimmery outfit. It also includes a photo of her beside a white board that houses a handwritten track list with what appears to be a few songs crossed out to the side — perhaps they will make their way to a deluxe edition.

The 14-song Tyla includes her viral hit “Water,” as well as a remix of the song with Travis Scott. The song won the first-ever Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance. Last year, the amapiano singer told Rolling Stone’s The Breakdown that she wanted a “summer banger” and she knew “Water” was it. “As soon as I heard ‘Water,’ I said, ‘It’s over.’ We have the song,” she says. “I would describe ‘Water’ as the song of the year … it’s the sound of Africa. It’s not only for Africa, but it’s for the world … It’s literally me bringing Africa to the world.”

Of her Tems collab, “No. 1,” she told Rolling Stone in a new interview, “We have the same goals in terms of spreading our sound and our culture to the world and dominating the industry. Also being two girls from Africa breaking down walls, we’re very much supportive. I’m happy that we were able to create something so pretty with a good message. It’s just cool that we’re both African girls doing it.”

Earlier in the month, Tyla canceled her world tour due to an unspecified injury. The trek was originally slated to kick-off on March 21 in Oslo. She said that she hopes to be stage-ready again in the summer and that she and her team were “working diligently on a spectacular show.”

Tyla Track List

1. “Water” featuring Kelvin Momo

2. “Safer”

3. “Water”

4. “Truth or Dare”

5. “No. 1” featuring Tems

6. “Breathe Me”

7. “Butterflies”

8. “On and On”

9. “Jump” featuring Gunna and Skillibeng

10. “Art”

11. “On My Body” featuring Becky G

12. “Priorities”

13. “To Last”

14. “Water (Remix)” featuring Travis Scott

