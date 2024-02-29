Tyla Adds Her Own “Personal Touches” to Gap’s Y2K-Inspired Spring Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Grammy-winner Tyla is celebrating self-expression and individuality through fashion, music, and dance for Gap’s spring 2024 campaign. Called “Linen Moves,” the collection is full of Tyla’s personal Y2K-inspired style, with silhouettes that show off free-flowing movement and timeless staples made from their signature linen fabrics.

More from Rolling Stone

The 22-year-old sensation born and raised in South Africa, joins the roster of musicians who have collabed with the clothing brand, including John Mayer, Alanis Morissette, SZA, John Legend, and more. The Tyla x Gap collection is available to buy online now at Gap.com, and comes off the heels of her recent chart-topping hit “Water.” The campaign features a reimagined take on the music video for “Back On 74” by Jungle, which blew up last year on TikTok and has garnered over a billion views so far (even sparking a viral dance trend).

Gap Spring 2024

Buy on gap

“It’s an absolute honor to be in a Gap campaign – so many iconic artists have worked with Gap and I now get to be one of them,” said Tyla in a statement about the collection. “I’m excited for my fans to see me do a new type of dance where I’m styled in comfortable clothes with my own personal touches. It was really fun — a true celebration of music, fashion and dance.”

The collection focuses on staples that are versatile, utility-focused, and easy to pair with anything you already have in your wardrobe, from the breathable, spring-ready Linen Boyfriend Shirt, to the breezy Linen ’90s Loose, a new take on the classic linen pant style. In the video for the campaign, the cast are wearing a mix of several linen and linen-blend items in neutral styles, a nod to the brand’s iconic Nineties campaigns like the “Khaki Swing” commercial and “Everybody In Cords,” where a cast dressed in neutral basics sings “Mellow Yellow” by Donovan.

Gap Spring 2024

Buy on gap

Tyla herself shows off the Linen Cargo Pant and Crop Top, and you can shop more top pieces from the spring collection below and on Gap.com.

Linen Cropped Shirt

$69.95

Buy on gap

Linen-Cotton Pull-On Cargo Pants

$79.95

Buy on gap

Linen Cotton Shirt

$49.95

Buy on gap

Linen-Cotton '90s Loose Trousers

$69.95

Buy on gap

Linen-Cotton Ultra Cropped Cami

$49.95

Buy on gap

Linen-Cotton Tote Bag

$54.95

Buy on gap

Best of Rolling Stone