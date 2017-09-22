Tyga Just Posted and Deleted a Snap Saying Kylie Jenner's Baby Is His

From Marie Claire

With reports that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott's child, one has to wonder what longtime boyfriend (and now ex) Tyga must be thinking. Fear not-he let us know, kind of, for a split second.

Sharing and then deleting a post on Snapchat (as reported by many a Twitter user and their screenshot feature, as well as The Shade Room and Complex), Tyga claimed the baby was his, with some purple devil emojis.

If I can read emojis and am a true millennial, I do believe Tyga was joking. (And then panicked, causing the snap to be deleted.)

Tyga, who has a son with ex Blac Chyna, and Kylie broke up before Kylie started dating Scott in April. If all the news is true, we can't wait to see how this all plays out — and we'll see it, on the show, I'm sure.