Tyga Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence After Turning Himself in to LAPD

Tyga voluntarily turned himself in to Los Angeles police Tuesday, October 12th, after his ex-girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson, accused him of hitting her.

A representative for the LAPD told Rolling Stone: “Michael Stevenson [Tyga] went to Hollywood Div around 9:00 am where he was arrested and booked for felony domestic violence, 273.5 A PC. Bail is $50,000. The domestic violence incident occurred on 10/11/21. Due to confidentiality, no information regarding the victim is being released.”

Tyga did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment. Swanson also did not immediately return a request for comment.

The alleged altercation between Tyga and Swanson reportedly took place early Monday morning, after Swanson showed up at Tyga’s house. On her Instagram Stories, Swanson shared photos and videos in which she has a large bruise near her eye, while she also showed a cuff of her sweatshirt, which appeared to have a bloodstain on it. Accompanying those two posts, Swanson wrote, “I’ve been emotionally, mentally, and physically abused and I’m not hiding it anymore.” And, “I’m so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to this but I have to stand up for myself.”

Swanson also shared a text message exchange, ostensibly between her and Tyga — although the person was unidentified — that allegedly showed Tyga sent a car to pick Swanson up and bring her to his house. In the caption, Swanson addressed TMZ and pushed back on their report that she had shown up at Tyga’s house uninvited: “I didn’t show up ‘screaming’ or uninvited,” she claimed. “When I tried to leave he physically assaulted and refused to let me leave for hours.”

Tyga has faced various legal challenges in the past, including several lawsuits related to his 2011 video “Make It Nasty.” First, three women sued the rapper, claiming they were told there would be no nudity in the video, but on set they were asked to appear topless, and promises that their exposed breasts would be edited out were allegedly not met. Soon after, a third woman, Allison Brown, alleged that, during the shoot, she was given alcohol, forced to appear topless on camera, and groped by someone in a rabbit suit. (Brown’s lawsuit was eventually settled out of court.)

Tyga has also faced a lawsuit over a debt he allegedly owed to a Los Angeles jeweler, while last year he found himself in a legal spat with his landlord for not paying rent on a Los Angeles home. The landlord also claimed the rapper left the home with damages amounting to over $100,000.

