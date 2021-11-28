Ty Pennington Is Married! HGTV Star Ties the Knot with Kellee Merrell at Their Under-Construction Home

Ty Pennington and Kellee Merrell wedding

Rob Marish

Ty Pennington and Kellee Merrell are married!

The famous carpenter, best known for his time on Trading Spaces and as host of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, has made it official with fiancée Kellee Merrell, a social media manager originally from Vancouver. The pair wed in a tiny ceremony with just eight guests on Saturday in Savannah, Georgia.

The intimate 'I dos' and the reception took place in a setting befitting handyman Pennington's career: the 19th-century home they're restoring together, which is still mid-renovation.

The pair got engaged in July, when Pennington, 56, popped the question to Merrell, 33, over morning coffee on the dock of his home in Palm Coast, Florida.

"It's the 'yes' for me…" he captioned a photo on Instagram of his fiancée's hand donning a teardrop-shaped stone.

Pennington, who also recently starred in HGTV's Ty Breaker and Battle on the Beach, first met Merrell back in 2010 while he was filming a TV show in Toronto and they stayed connected over the years through mutual friends.

They reconnected in early 2020 and decided to quarantine together amid the COVID-19 pandemic, during which their relationship blossomed.

"I have admired Kellee from afar for years. She's a beautiful person inside and out," Pennington told PEOPLE exclusively after the engagement. "Luckily our paths finally crossed at the right time. It's one of those things where you just feel happy being around a person. I never thought I would get married, but she changed that. Glad I waited for the one."