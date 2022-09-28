Two People Arrested in Connection With in PnB Rock’s Murder, Third Suspect Sought

A teenager and a woman are in custody in the murder of rapper PnB Rock, who was shot fatally on Sept. 12 in Los Angeles, police confirmed to Variety on Wednesday. Police are also searching for the teenager’s father in connection with the murder, whom they say is armed and dangerous.

A minor was arrested on suspicion of murder, and Shauntel Trone, 38, was arrested on suspicion of accessory to murder, LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz told the Los Angeles Times. The minor’s father, Freddie Lee Trone, 40, is still at large. The LAPD has released his photograph and requested public assistance in locating him.

Rock, 30 (real name: Rakim Allen) was murdered at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles, where he had been dining with his girlfriend. A gunman demanded jewelry and other valuables from him before getting into a struggle with PnB and opening fire, LAPD Chief Michel Moore told the Times. Moore added that the shooting occurred soon after the rapper was tagged online as being at the restaurant, and police are investigating whether the post led to the attack, although an earlier report in TMZ says that the attackers had been sitting in the restaurant’s parking lot at the time of the post. That report also says that Trone and his son burned the getaway car in an effort to destroy evidence.

According to the LAPD’s post about Freddie Lee Trone, “The suspect shot Allen and removed some of his property. The suspect also demanded property from Allen’s girlfriend. The suspect fled the location in an awaiting vehicle.Freddie Lee Trone has been identified as being a person involved in the murder of Rakim Allen. He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, you are urged to call 911 for immediate assistance.”

