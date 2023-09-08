Two for one opening art reception on Friday at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts

Sep. 7—Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is offering the community another chance to partake in a free opening reception inside its local art gallery. Attending one of these events is similar to visiting an art museum, only there's complimentary beer, wine, and appetizers and a chance to meet the exhibiting artists.

This opportunity will again be available on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City. Friday's event features the works of Elizabeth Overton and Isabella Avila, two artists whose pieces will be on display for the remainder of the month inside the Theatre Art Gallery.

About the artists

Overton is a lifelong artist and creative who uses her art as a form of therapy to express living daily with mental health struggles. Her daily paintings act as journal entries and each piece she creates is unique, unplanned, and varies in both medium and style — depending on that day's state of mind. Overton then posts her paintings, along with a daily blog, to share the highs and lows of life with ADHD, chronic depression, and anxiety. Her goal is to help reduce the stigma and bring awareness of mental health and those that may struggle with it.

Avila is a 17-year-old Yuba City High School student with a love for photography. In 2017, she started to venture out with her camera to photograph nature and other different subjects. Her mother is credited for inspiring her to really open her eyes and look at things in a unique way and with a "different lens."

She signed up for beginning photo classes with George Unpingco in 2021 and within the first week Unpingco asked if she wanted to transfer to his advanced photography class, recognizing her special talent. Unpingco teaches students many aspects of photography including photo editing techniques and Photoshop. In the advanced photo class, Avila was a part of a YouTube channel project for the school promoting the photography program. This will be Avila's first public gallery show and organizers at the arts council said they were proud to help showcase an up-and-coming student artist. In turn, Avila said she is planning to continue her arts education and pursue photography as a career.

The Theater Gallery is located inside the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City. For additional information about this exhibition, contact Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at email@yubaustterarts.org.