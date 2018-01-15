Two More Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Stunt Coordinator Joel Kramer Include One Involving 10th Grade Girl

Two veteran stunt women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct by famed stunt coordinator Joel Kramer. One involves a 10th grade girl who came to the North Carolina set of Virus in the spring of 1997 to see how movies are made, while a second woman claims that more than 30 years ago Kramer forced her to perform oral sex on him.

The latest claims come after Eliza Dushku accused Kramer this weekend of sexually molesting her during the making of the 1994 movie True Lies when she was 12 years old.

Kramer, who for many years was Arnold Schwarzenegger’s personal stunt double, has denied Dushku’s allegations. But he acknowledged that few years later, he had a sexual encounter with the 16-year-old friend of the 15-year-old sister of a stunt woman who worked for him on Virus. The police were called, but said they couldn’t do anything because the age of consent in the state is 16.

Laura Albert, who worked as a stunt woman for Kramer on both films, told Deadline that her sister and her sister’s friend visited the Virus set in Wilmington, NC, in February or March of 1997. Albert would not identify the girl – now in her 30s – “because she does not want me to.”

“I invited my younger sister to the set as she resided there,” Albert said in a written statement. “I wanted her to come to the set in an effort to mentor her, to show her the motion picture industry from the inside, as she had desired to become a makeup artist. One day after we finished work, I had my sister and her friend, who were 15 and 16 and in the 1oth grade, come out to hang with all the stunt personnel as we were going to go go-karting. I wanted her to have the experience of having some ‘good clean fun’ in the setting of a professional industry.

“That night, after going karting, the stunt department had to leave as we all had early calls the next day. Unbeknownst to me, my boss, Joel Kramer, had lured the girls to go swimming at the pool in his hotel. It wasn’t until a month later that I learned of the events that happened that night.”

Albert said Kramer brought the girls back to the hotel to swim, and that while the three of them were in the pool, “he pulled his dick out and said, ‘You cannot handle this,’ and then began to swim towards them. That’s when my sister left. Even today, she feels guilty for having left her friend.”

She continued, “My sister ended up leaving and she left her friend there with Joel. Joel had sex with the 16-year-old girl. She was 16. He was 39. His room number was 424.” (Albert said that whenever the girls – now women with children of their own – refer to the incident, they use “424” as code.)

Kramer disputed several elements of Albert’s account.

“I did not invite the two girls up to my room,” he said. “One girl on her own came to my room as she was legal age.” In a written statement, he said that “The stunt crew all stay at that hotel. I was swimming laps one early evening and the sister of one of my stunt doubles and her friend showed up at the pool. I did not invite them. They swam around and I finished my laps and went up to my room alone. Period. You don’t know me, but I am not a liar. Thirty minutes later there was a knock at my door and her friend was there and asked to come in. She came in and we fooled around but no intercourse. She left about 1/2 hour later. I honestly did not know she was 17. Tattoos, and yes, pretty. When I found out I was devastated. I also checked with the local laws and found out 16 was the consensual age. It bothered me for years. Yes all was consensual.”

“Yes, I absolutely almost made a huge mistake with the girl from the Wilmington shoot, as I said, I won’t lie about it,” he added.

Albert, however, says Kramer is being dishonest about several key aspects of the incident, including the girl’s age. “He’s a liar,” she told Deadline. “I’ll go toe-to-toe with him to his face. He lured the girls after we went to our rooms that night after go-karting. He’s so full of sh*t.”

Albert said in her written statement she was “furious” when she found out, a month later, about what happened. “I questioned the girl and asked her what happened. She had tears streaming down her eyes. She told me that he had sex with her. I was so angry. After I found out, I called the Wilmington Police Department to see what the law was about statutory rape. I was told that the legal age of consent in the state of N.C. was 16. “