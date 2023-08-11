Two Memphians to be inducted into American Royal Barbecue Hall of Fame

Two Memphians will be inducted into the American Royal Barbecue Hall of Fame this year.

Flora Payne, owner of Payne’s Bar-B-Que, is one of four inductees in the 2023 Hall of Fame class.

Bill Arnold, the founder of Blues Hog Barbecue, is being honored posthumously as one of the three legacy inductees.

Flora Payne: A 50-year Memphis barbecue legacy

Since 1972, Payne’s Bar-B-Que at 1762 Lamar Ave. has been serving up its signature chopped pork sandwich and famous mustard sauce that attract barbecue aficionados from across the world.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized for something that you've put your heart into for so many years,” Payne said.

Payne has been running Payne’s, alongside her children, Ronald Payne and Candice Payne-Parker, since her husband's death in 1984. The family has continued legacy started by Flora’s husband, Horton, and her mother-in-law, Emily.

Flora Payne of Payne’s Bar-B-Que chops ribs in the kitchen as Gannett food writers Brad Schmitt of The Tennessean and Jennifer Chandler of The Commercial Appeal tour Memphis’ barbecue on Friday, May 10, 2019.

“The key ingredient is to love what you do,” Payne said. “We love our customers. They are like family — some have been with us since day one.”

Payne is grateful the legacy that was started over 50 years ago will continue on with the third generation of her family. “Being able to work with my children Candice and Ronald has been a joy,” she said. “My husband and mother-in law left us with a legacy that we are proud to carry on. God has blessed us.”

Bill Arnold: The man behind Blues Hog Barbecue Sauce

Bill Arnold created the award-winning Blues Hog Barbecue Sauce.

Arnold “discovered his passion for cooking at an early age while watching locals make 'squirrel stew' near his grandmother’s home in Memphis, Tennessee. Arnold’s journey in barbecue was full of memorable moments, from late-night hog cookouts to impromptu fiddle music sessions," according to a news release from American Royal.

Blues Hog Barbecue Sauce owner Bill Arnold chuckles as he reflects on why he started making barbecue sauce Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, at Elmcroft Senior Living facility in Jackson. "Well, I got hungry," said Arnold, a native of Jackson. "[My sauce is] sweet with the right amount of heat, just like me."

Despite his death in 2021, Arnold's legacy lives on as the sauce created in his garage continues to delight barbecue enthusiasts worldwide.

What is the BBQ Hall of Fame?

As part of its mission to recognize, document and preserve barbecue heritage, the American Royal Barbecue Hall of Fame annually recognizes several individuals for their significant contributions to the barbecue community and demonstration of achievement in barbecue excellence.

Payne and Arnold join the following Memphians in the Hall of Fame: Melissa Cookston of Memphis Barbecue Co. was inducted into the hall of fame in 2017, Charlie Vergos of The Rendezvous was posthumously inducted in 2018 and Desiree Robinson of Cozy Corner was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020.

Cozy Corner matriarch Desiree Robinson, right, is officially inducted into the The American Royal Barbecue Hall of Fame, receiving her trophy for the award from Memphis Barbecue Co.'s Melissa Cookston.

Additional 2023 inductees into the Barbecue Hall of Fame include Byron Chism of Freeport, Florida; Dave Raymond of Wooddale, Illinois; and Darren Warth of Des Moines, Iowa. Columbus B. Hill of Denver and Rick Schmidt of Lockhart, Texas, have been named as legacy members.

“By demonstrating exceptional excellence, passion and unwavering commitment to the barbecue craft, this year's inductees have earned their place in the Barbecue Hall of Fame," said Jackie McClaskey, president and CEO of the American Royal Association. “A thorough evaluation process involving 90 nominees and 10 finalists was conducted by the Barbecue Hall of Fame nominating committee and living members of the Barbecue Hall of Fame to select the inductees. We are proud to celebrate their remarkable achievements to the barbecue heritage by welcoming them into the Barbecue Hall of Fame.”

The 2023 inductees will be recognized during the 43rd American Royal World Series of Barbecue planned for Sept. 27-Oct. 1 in Kansas City, Kansas.

Jennifer Chandler is the Food & Dining reporter at The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached at jennifer.chandler@commercialappeal.com and you can follow her on Twitter and Instagram at @cookwjennifer.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Two Memphians to be inducted into Barbecue Hall of Fame