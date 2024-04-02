Two new grants aim to help filmmakers in three NM counties

Apr. 1—Making a film takes time and money to complete.

This is why the Santa Fe Film Institute and the Northern Rio Grande National Heritage Area (NRGNHA) have teamed up for two new grants for filmmakers.

The grants — Northern Rio Grande National Heritage Area Grant and the Los Luceros Grant — are specifically for local filmmakers.

According to Jacques Paisner, SFFI president, the grants aim to highlight the rich and diverse cultures of Santa Fe, Rio Arriba and Taos counties, while also providing much-needed support to talented filmmakers in these communities.

Filmmakers who reside outside this region but graduated from a high school in these counties are also eligible to apply for these new programs.

"The stories we tell through film have the incredible ability to shape and preserve our heritage and traditions," Paisner says. "By supporting local filmmakers, SFFI and NRGNHA will continue enriching northern New Mexico's film communities and ensure that our unique cultures are celebrated for generations to come."

The mission of the NRGNHA is to help sustain the communities, languages, cultures, traditions, heritage and environment of northern New Mexico.

Paisner says the collaboration works well and the two missions coincide.

"These grants have been created to support and encourage the production of films that reflect the vibrant cultures of northern New Mexico and also to support local filmmakers," Paisner says. "(The grants) will benefit northern New Mexico's film communities with an annual cycle each spring"

The first grant program kicked off on March 20.

The grants are as follows:

Northern Rio Grande National Heritage Area Grant — Filmmakers may apply for up to $5,000 in the Northern Rio Grande National Heritage Area Grant. Both narrative and documentary projects will be considered, and filmmakers of any age and background may apply. However, filmmakers must reside in Santa Fe, Rio Arriba or Taos counties, or have graduated from a high school in one of these counties.

Los Luceros Grant — A $10,000 grant will be awarded to a filmmaker dedicated to creating a film made at or about the Los Luceros site. Both narrative and documentary projects will be considered, and filmmakers of any age and background may apply. However, filmmakers must reside in Santa Fe, Rio Arriba or Taos counties, or have graduated from a high school in one of these counties.

The deadline to apply for the grants is May 31.